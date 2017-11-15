Orlando, Florida-based therapist Janera Echeverría was not surprised to see an upsurge in the number of Hurricane Maria refugees arriving from the island seeking treatment for anxiety, depression, and stress. After any disaster, the counselor explained, it’s par for the course. In the area, groups and agencies are helping provide services to those who fled the monster storm and its devastating aftermath.

“Even if you were unharmed and your house was okay, living an experience like this is emotionally traumatizing,” said Echeverría of the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico on September 20th. “In one way or another, after a disaster — manmade or natural — it is expected that people will suffer some kind of post traumatic stress.”

However, what has alarmed Echeverría, a twenty year veteran in the field of mental health, is how deeply the hurricane’s aftermath has hit islanders who live outside of Puerto Rico.

“I have a client, a 60-year-old grandmother, who stopped eating because she feels guilty that members of her family might be going hungry,” Echeverria said. “I have another client, a woman in her 40’s, who is sleeping on the floor because she says that her sisters lost everything so she is in some form of solidarity with them. She has a perfectly comfortable bed but prefers to suffer and sleep on the cold concrete floor –it’s a form of flagellation.”

These reactions may seem illogical to some, but for people who are not mentally resilient, it’s the only way they know how to cope with stress. Technically it’s a form of survivor’s guilt, she explained.

“They say things like, “if my sister lost everything, I just can’t be living comfortably here,” she said.

Orlando Florida based mental health counselor Janera Echeverria is treating Puerto Ricans affected by the stress of Hurricane Maria. Courtesy of Janera Echeverria

Nearly sixty days after the category five storm landed, millions are still without electricity and desperate for basic necessities such as warm food, water, and shelter. In Echeverría’s downtown Orlando practice, she has begun seeing the toll such images are taking on the mental health of Central Floridians.

“We’re feeling all kinds of emotions,” she said. “It’s difficult to see any human suffering, but when it’s your cousin, aunt, and extended community, it hits you more directly.”

Echeverría, who was born and raised in the western Puerto Rican town of San Germán, has seen the strain in her inner circle. Discussions around the dinner table revolve around the latest news from the island. Family members and friends discuss having trouble sleeping, experiencing fears about the future of the island, sadness, and some, say they are unable to fully focus as they watch the latest news and hear from family members having a rough time.

The most vulnerable populations after disasters are children, who don’t have the capacity to understand the scope of the devastation. Echevarría also sees it in women, mostly mothers and grandmothers, who suffer doubly because they are not on the island to do what Puerto Rican mothers do best — nurture their loved ones.

Brain experts say that even witnessing images destruction from afar, such as scenes of strangers' lives ruined, wound the brain. But if it’s extended family, the wound is deeper.

According to U.S Census figures, ​​there are 5.4 million Puerto Ricans living in the 50 states. ​Migration has increased by ​the hundreds of thousands in the last decade due to ​an unrelenting recession that began in 2006. In 2015 alone, Census numbers show that 89,000 islanders migrated to Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio,​and Connecticut​.

Florida, which already had one million Puerto Ricans, received the bulk of the migrants. In the last decade alone, Central Florida has received more Puerto Rican nationals than any other region in the country, according to local government figures. In 2015, nearly 56,000 islanders moved to the Orlando area. In 2016, the numbers shot up to 89,000.

Since Hurricane Maria, about 139,000 Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida, according to state figures, at least for temporary lodging while the island grapples with a lack of basic necessities.

But hundreds of thousands of Floridians have called the Sunshine State home all their lives and have close relatives on the island and closely follow news of the relief and recovery efforts. For them, the hurricane is very personal.