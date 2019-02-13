Feb. 13, 2019, 11:38 PM GMT By Gwen Aviles

You can take the congresswoman out of the Bronx, but you can’t take the Bronx out of the congresswoman.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she will be joining talk show personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on the first installment of the new Showtime late-night talk show “Desus and Mero.”

“Today, I’m proud to announce that I’ll be forming an exploratory committee to be the first guest of “Desus and Moro,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the episode’s promotional video.

The weekly, late-night comedy series, premiering Feb. 21, will feature the comedians Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez). The two men, who like Ocasio-Cortez hail from the Bronx, have worked together before on the "Bodega Boys" podcast, projects on Complex and MTV, and another late-night show on Viceland.

In its first episode, the pair will visit Ocasio-Cortez at her congressional office and interview her about the most pressing governmental issues.

“She’s gonna be there, you better be there,” Desus said in the teaser video. “We’re her secret service.”

Apart from Ocasio-Cortez, other guests on the show will include John Legend, Vince Staples, Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Pusha T.

