Feb. 26, 2019, 4:48 PM GMT By Gwen Aviles

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear white pantsuits, according to the creators of a new comic book edition based on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Devil's Due Comics recently announced that “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?” will be released on May 15. The comic book, a special-edition commemorative issue, profiles the most diverse group of freshman members of Congress in history. It's a collaboration among high-profile comic creators, including Jill Thompson, who is known for creating the comic and book series “Scary Godmother,” and José Garibaldi, the visual development artist of “Captain Underpants.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis? Cover art by Tim Seely and Josh Blaylock/ Devil's Due Comics

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force” will follow the high-profile representative on a series of adventures "taking on the GOP establishment.” The edition is produced by the same company responsible for the “Barack the Barbarian” comic series, which featured former President Barack Obama as a sword and sorcery hero. Devil’s Due Comics promises its latest political comic book will be just as irreverent and it will “spare no one in this satire that takes aim at Washington,” according to the company's press release.

The main cover for the comic book includes an animated Ocasio-Cortez stepping over a red Republican elephant in her white pantsuit, while the alternative collector's cover shows the her clad in a more traditional superhero costume and armed with a sword.

The alternative cover of the comic book features Ocasio-Cortez in a more traditional superhero outfit. Cover art by Tim Seely and Josh Blaylock/Devil's Due Comics

Devil's Due publisher Josh Blaylock stated in the press release that he and the other co-creators were inspired by the energy surrounding Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow new members.

“It’s no secret that AOC has become the unofficial leader of the new school and has sparked life back into Washington, and that’s reflected in the enthusiasm on display by the men and women contributing to this project," Blaylock said.

"While we all don’t agree on everything, we share a common excitement for the breath of fresh air the new Congress brings," Blaylock stated. "I hope this is as much a cathartic release for readers as it has been for us creators."

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the comic will go to support the United Services Organization, which provides live entertainment to members of the armed forces, and RaicesTexas.org, a nonprofit organization that provides legal services to immigrant families and refugees.

