Alfonso Herrera, 'Javi' on 'Ozark,' reflects as final season debuts

The end is weighing heavy on Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera. The unease doesn’t stem from aging or global catastrophes but rather from sharing with the world the final season of Netflix’s popular crime drama, "Ozark," released on Friday.

“I was a huge fan of the show before I auditioned, so being a part of the final season of a series that I’ve enjoyed so much weighs heavy on me,” Herrera told NBC News in an interview from Mexico City.

Herrera plays Javi Elizondro, the nephew of Omar Navarro and the new head of the Navarro cartel, who throws a wrench into the cartel and Marty and Wendy Byrde’s (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) well-oiled heroin distribution and money laundering machine in the show's fourth and final season.

Javi is as charming as he is menacing. He’s also more mercurial and ruthless than his uncle Omar, posing a more significant threat to the Byrdes. This business school graduate will stop at nothing to reach the top of the cartel, even if that means dispatching civilians.

Alfonso Herrera as Javi and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro in a scene from "Ozark." Netflix

“The episodes are so well written that the interesting part is that they don’t go through the cliches [of the drug world]. You can see very interesting nuances from Javi that make him funny and make him a guy that likes to live in the present and never lies," Herrera said. "If he doesn’t like you, he’s gonna let you know in a very direct way, which is, I would say, a positive thing."

The fact that Herrera is prolific should no longer be newsworthy. A relentlessly curious actor, he has won praise and some disapproval for refusing labels. He could have easily become — or rather, stayed — a telenovela heartthrob. A standout in the film “Dance of the 41,” based on a real-life political scandal in Mexico, he’s used the opportunities afforded to him to work in as many varied fields as possible.

From plays in Mexico City to audio series like “Batman Unearthed” on Spotify, Herrera has made a meal out of confounding his critics and thrilling his fans. Turning to Hollywood and North American television isn’t a surprise — but that it’s taken him until 2021 to nab a regular series is.

Herrera has been acting professionally since 2002 and got his start in the telenovela "Clase 406." From there, he began booking steady television work in Mexico City, including the Latin American phenomenon that was "Rebelde."

In 2015, he dipped his toes into the North American television landscape with the sci-fi series "Sense8."

But with "Ozark" he steps into his first leading role in the U.S., one that required him to delve into his years of acting and build up the character beyond what was on the page, working closely with show producer and writer Chris Mundy.

“His philosophy was to give me certain clues and thoughts and ideas of how the writers’ room saw him," Herrera said. "The result of what Javi is now was the result of collaboration, but it was up to me to understand how my character moved the story or as part of the story, and then I could discuss what I can bring to it or my life or other characters I’ve done.”

This role of Javi presented itself at the end of 2020, at a time when everyone was forced to reevaluate what they wanted for themselves, professionally and personally. Herrera was ready, not just to take on a role of Javi’s magnitude, but for Hollywood to see the results of his years of work.

“What you encounter in life right now is because you’re ready for it. It’s because you can manage the situation, the show, the story. I think that the number of things I’ve experienced made me who I am right now — I could fit into Javi in a positive way,” said Herrera.

He added that he’s most proud of the fact that "Ozark" has challenged his limits as an actor, which is inextricable from his personhood. “Even though my creative self and social self are somewhat separate, I try to be present and try to be an open channel for my creativity, my instincts and strong stories.”

What would a young Herrera say about a future that saw him bonding with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars?

“He might not believe it. Laura Linney is one of my favorite movie stars. She’s one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, and I always saw her as this giant,” the actor said, adding that when he returned to Mexico, his respect and admiration for her grew “three times as much” because of how much she cared for her co-stars regardless of how long they had been with the show.

Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Alfonso Herrera as Javi in an episode of "Ozark." Steve Dietl / Netflix

Herrera has grappled with the significance of partaking in a high-profile series. He has, of course, been proud to be a part of the series from the moment he accepted the role, but a lot has changed since then, both for him personally and in the world around him. It has made him think more deeply about the path he’s carving.

“I think that what Latinos right now are doing and giving to the Hollywood industry is something very important. And I have to give some kudos to many actors and actresses that have made things a little bit easier, like Demián Bichir," Herrera said. "He started working in the U.S. a long time ago, and he has made things easier for us Latino actors nowadays. Because at that time, it was a little bit harder. And by now, we have more possibilities.”

'It's about purpose too'

Herrera recognizes there’s a risk in having to affirm his skills and experiences as a Latino actor. This friction is one many actors encounter at some point in their careers as they navigate the contours of the entertainment industry at large.

Yet there’s an undeniable catharsis in seeing an artist like Herrera lucidly communicate these complexities.

“We [Latinos] are an asset, but I don’t want to position my work in just Hollywood or just Latin America. All of us who work in this industry are just people engaged and focused on telling a story in the best way possible," he said. "I am always open to strong stories.”

This is certainly true of his next project, Zack Snyder’s sci-fi fantasy "Rebel Moon" opposite Corey Stoll, Charlie Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou.

While acting found Herrera as he was about to embark on an aviation career, he has transformed his desire for strong stories into a powerful message that inspires other Latinos.

“It’s about purpose too," he said. By the end of this interview, it’s apparent that Herrera has found his purpose — and that his path to Hollywood will become well worn.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.