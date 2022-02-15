Almost 4 in 10 Latinos worry they or someone close to them could be deported

Nearly 4 in 10 Latinos worry that they or someone close to them could be deported, according to a Pew Research Center survey of Latino adults published Monday.

The nonpartisan think tank surveyed more than 3,000 self-identified Hispanics between March 15-28 last year and found that 39 percent of Latinos nationwide worry about deportations.

Deportation concerns are more prevalent among immigrant families, compared to U.S.-born Latinos, the survey found.

About half of immigrant Latinos (51 percent) reported worrying about their own or someone else's deportation, a higher share compared to 28 percent of U.S.-born Latinos.

Among immigrant Latinos, deportation concerns vary based on immigration status.

Nearly 8 in 10 immigrant Latinos who aren't lawful permanent residents or U.S. citizens worry about themselves or someone close to them being deported, while only 53 percent of who are lawful permanent residents report having the same concerns.

By contrast, about one-third of Latino immigrants who are naturalized U.S. citizens worry about deportation.

In December 2019, a slightly higher share of Latinos (44 percent) reported experiencing deportation concerns. Those worries have decreased slightly over the course of the coronavirus pandemic and following the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

Deportations decreased considerably during fiscal year 2020, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Removals declined from 267,258 in 2019 to 185,884 in 2020, according to the agency.

Current deportation worries vary across age and generations.

Among second-generation Latinos (those with at least one immigrant parent), 37 percent reported experiencing deportation concerns, compared to 18 percent of third-generation Latinos (those with two U.S.-born parents). About 81 percent of later generations say they don't worry much or at all about the deportation of themselves or someone they know.

Young Hispanics ages 18 to 29 are more likely to worry about deportations (49 percent) than Hispanics ages 50 to 64 (34 percent) and 65 and older (25 percent).

Latinos who faced some kind of discrimination in the 12 months before being surveyed were more likely than those who didn't to say they worry that they or someone close to them could be deported — 50 percent versus 27 percent.

Immigrants make up about one-third of the U.S. Latino population and about half of all Latino adults.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.