Bad Bunny announces tour for new album as he gets ready to host SNL

Bad Bunny announced a three-month touring plan Thursday, just days after recent release of his new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter billed the tour as the "Most Wanted Tour" and is set to visit 37 major cities across North America from Feb. 21 to May 26. The poster promoting the tour includes the phrases "solamente trap" ("only trap") and "If you're not / A real fan / Don't come."

The announcement comes as he is slated to appear Thursday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — for the fifth time — and this weekend on Saturday Night Live as both a host and performer. A promo video for SNL featured the rapper and singer as a wrestler squaring off against the week’s musical guest, himself.

For more from NBC Latino, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

The promotional poster for the tour includes a photo of Bad Bunny from his younger days, with the line, "No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again," Variety reported.

The 2024 tour is produced by Live Nation and the record label founded by Bad Bunny, Rimas.

The tour announcement by LiveNation promised fans a "more intimate experience than his previous tour" and asked prospective attendees to register ahead of ticket sales — from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 — in order to prevent bots and ticket scalpers from reselling tickets.