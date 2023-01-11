Bad Bunny, Blackpink make history as first Latino and Asian Coachella headliners

Bad Bunny continues to break barriers seemingly every other week — and rightfully so.

He is now the first Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

It also marks the first time that the festival is headlined by all nonwhite artists as Blackpink, the first K-pop group to headline the coveted music festival, and R&B singer Frank Ocean will also hit the stage.

Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, in Indio, Calif., on April 19, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella file

Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

The announcement also marks the first time Bad Bunny is back in the media spotlight following the recent controversy in which a video showed him grabbing and throwing a fan's phone after they apparently tried to take a selfie with him in the Dominican Republic.

The "Me Porto Bonito" singer dominated 2022, as he was Spotify's most streamed artist for a third consecutive year and had the year's top-grossing tour with his "World's Hottest Tour," among other numerous milestones.

Variety reported that data from Luminate, which analyzes entertainment industry trends, found that about 1 in every 14 Latin audio or video streams since Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was released has been from that album.

Other notable performers at Coachella this year include Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, EarthGang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers.

Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays.

Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.