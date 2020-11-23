Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus after canceled AMA performance

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

Publicist Sujeylee Solá told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn’t showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.

Last week, the singer won best reggaeton performance on Thursday for “Yo Perreo Sola” at the Latin Grammys. He also won both artist and songwriter of the year in October at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. His album, “X 100PRE,” a play in letters and numbers that reads forever in Spanish, also received the top Latin album award. Released last year on Christmas Eve, the artist dedicated the album to “all my real fans! Those who follow me from the heart. Those who believe in me and in what I do! For people sure of themselves!”

He has also been surprising fans with live concerts. Bad Bunny streamed a live New York City concert in September while on top of a flatbed truck. Stopping in front of the Harlem Hospital, the reggaeton singer gave a tribute performance to healthcare workers and thanked them for their sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to give thanks for so much love and support, and respect and thanks to all the people that have sacrificed their lives, giving it all for the wellbeing of this city," he said in Spanish.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.