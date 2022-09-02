A Barbie doll celebrates Cuban American singer Gloria Estefan

Acclaimed Cuban American singer, songwriter, producer and actor Gloria Estefan has been honored with her own Barbie doll.

The Latina artist shared the news on social media Thursday morning as she celebrated her 65th birthday. The doll wears thigh-high animal print boots and a black jacket with gold jeweled accents — all inspired by her 1989 hit music video “Get on Your Feet,” according to a statement by Mattel. Currently, the doll is sold out on the company’s website.

Gloria Estefan Barbie doll. Mattel Creations

Estefan told People magazine that she is thrilled to have a doll that reflects her culture and identity. The artist also said the doll is a testament to her successful career.

“Overjoyed is pretty much the word,” Estefan told People on Thursday. “I’ve gotten every award that you could possibly imagine. But somehow this was so incredibly special for me, maybe because I played with Barbie since I was a kid, a little girl, and she’s an American icon.”

Affectionately known as the “Queen of Latin Music,” Estefan has won seven Grammy Awards and is a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

“To have them celebrate my image and my career and my culture on my birthday ... it’s really special,” she added.

Estefan, who was born in Cuba and later moved to Miami with her family, rose to fame in the U.S. during the 1980s after several popular songs, including “Don’t want to lose you,” “Rhythm is Gonna Get you” and “1-2-3.”

