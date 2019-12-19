Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
December is the perfect time to think of all of the fun recipes you’d like to try in the new year (and to come up with the perfect holiday gift for all of the foodies on your list). That’s why we asked several top Latino cookbook authors for the equipment they think anyone looking to make more traditional dishes should add to their kitchen shelves.
Whether you would like to cook more Dominican, Mexican or Latin American fusion dishes, these tools should help make your culinary adventures much easier (and ultimately delicious).
1. Oster Pro 1200 Watt Kitchen Blender
When looking to stock your kitchen with the best tools, Sandra Gutierrez, author of "Empanadas: The Hand-Held Pies of Latin America" stresses that you can’t underestimate the importance of a good blender.
“Hands down, it’s the most important kitchen appliance,” Gutierrez told NBC News. “A blender is the answer to making silky sauces with dried or fresh chiles, buttery chimichurri, lump-free batter for the perfect canelones, creamy sopas, and velvety flanes.”
The Morning Rundown
2. Vitamix S30 S-Series Blender, Professional-Grade with 40-Ounce Container
Getting that perfect consistency is particularly important while following Gutierrez’s recipes for classic dishes like the Peruvian ají cremas and sofritos. And while she's owned a trusty Oster blender for nearly 30 years, she recommends splurging a bit on a high quality blender if you can.
“Vitamix blenders are a dream to use,” Gutierrez said. “They have fast motors that can turn cooked beans to a smooth paste in no time, or purée an entire bunch of cilantro into a creamy sauce without leaving a single leaf intact."
3. Crock-Pot 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Laura Fuentes, author of "The Taco Tuesday Cookbook : 52 Tasty Taco Recipes to Make Every Week the Best Ever," knows that many Latino families grew up seeing their grandmothers and other elders patiently cook traditional dishes for hours. She also knows that process is not always possible for busy home cooks living in the United States. Through her cookbook, which came out last year, Fuentes set out to help families create simple Mexican meals that are quick enough to be served on weeknights.
The importance of being able to cook easily and quickly is also why Fuentes recommends every kitchen add a slow cooker to their pantry. “We all love our Abuela’s cooking but what we don’t have is the time to make our beloved carnitas and barbacoa meats, por ejemplo,” she explained. “And frijoles? They are a breeze to make too.”
4. Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Clara Gonzalez, author of “Aunt Clara’s Dominican Christmas Cookbook,” has made a name for herself in the food blogging world as Aunt Clara, a helpful online guide to the world of Dominican cooking. Her recently released ecookbook leads readers through Dominican holiday dishes like picaderas, pasteles en hoja and desserts like empanaditas dulces. But Gonzalez stresses that cooking an elaborate meal does not have to be as cumbersome as it appears if home cooks have the right tools.
“I don't mind fried food at all, but I hate the mess, and I have been adapting recipes for the air fryer ever since I got mine,” Gonzalez explained. “Air frying makes cleaning so much easier. I also don't have to stay stove-side babysitting my frituras.”
More cooking and cookware gift guides
- 11 best gifts and gadgets for home cooks
- 26 best cookbooks to give (and get) during the holidays
- 18 travel gifts that make traveling better and easier
Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.