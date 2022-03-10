Biden designates Colombia a major non-NATO ally, strengthening bilateral ties

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. is designating Colombia a major non-NATO ally in a move that will strengthen military and economic ties between the two countries.

The announcement came after a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque at the White House.

“This is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries,” Biden told reporters.

The designation gives Colombia special access to military and economic programs but does provide security guarantees like those extended to NATO members.

More than a dozen countries are designated major non-NATO allies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, New Zealand, the Philippines and Tunisia.

The meeting between Biden and Duque comes as the U.S is looking to firm up its international ties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Colombia is a strategic U.S. ally in the region and a staunch opponent of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. At the same time, Duque has expressed some concerns over talks between the Biden administration and Maduro after senior U.S. officials secretly traveled to Venezuela over the weekend for talks. It was the first time a White House official had traveled to Venezuela in over 20 years, and came as the Biden administration was weighing a ban on Russian oil imports.

The talks included a discussion of U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela and the possibility of easing oil sanctions.

Following the weekend meeting, in an apparent goodwill gesture, the Venezuelan government released two Americans who had been jailed there. A senior Biden administration official said at no point was there an offer to exchange oil for the detained Americans.

Venezuela is one of Russia’s closest allies in the region. The economic and political turmoil under Maduro’s watch has sent millions of Venezuelans fleeing. Over 1.8 million Venezuelans now live in Colombia. Duque offered temporary protected status to Venezuelans last year, allowing them to work in the country legally and giving them access to healthcare.

A polarized Colombia has congressional elections and presidential primaries scheduled for Sunday. Polls show that leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro has a wide lead ahead of the May 29 general election. The poverty levels and jobless rate in Colombia have grown during the coronavirus pandemic, and inflation has risen as well.

Duque is term limited from seeking another four years in office.

