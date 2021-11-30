Biden senior official assures Colombian Americans after fallout over FARC decision

MIAMI — The top Latin America official at the National Security Council met with Colombian Americans in Miami Monday to stem criticism over leaked news that the U.S. would remove a former Marxist rebel group from the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

The U.S. will officially remove the designation Tuesday to coincide with the five-year anniversary of the historic peace accord between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and former President Juan Manuel Santos, an issue Colombians are split on.

At the same time, the Biden administration is placing two breakaway groups formed by former FARC rebels on the terrorism list Tuesday. One is La Segunda Marquetalia, led by a former FARC commander and the other is the FARC-EP. These groups are part of the reason conflict still persists in many parts of Colombia.

“The information that leaked was only about the delisting of the FARC and so the reaction was, as expected, a very negative one,” Juan S. Gonzalez, senior director for Western Hemisphere at the National Security Council, told NBC News in an interview.

While it's been characterized as lifting the pressure off the FARC, Gonzalez said, it's a shift toward the organizations that are the dissident groups of the FARC.

“This does not forgive anything that the FARC has done over the last 52 years. It is shifting the tools of the U.S. government to focus on those organizations that are still involved in terrorist activity,” said Gonzalez, who was born in Colombia.

The 2016 peace accord, negotiated in Cuba with support from the U.S. under former President Barack Obama, resulted in Santos winning a Nobel Peace Prize. After the deal was signed, FARC members began to demobilize and some 13,000 laid down their weapons.

“If a guerrilla group through an accord disarms and demobilizes and gets involved politically, that’s ultimately what you want to happen, and what you want to encourage, and it sends a signal that these processes can produce an outcome that can lead toward peace,” said Gonzalez. “Unfortunately, it’s been misrepresented, and it’s become part of a political debate, which we should have — based on facts.”

"This is extremely personal"

In Colombia and in Florida where there is a heavy Colombian-American population, the peace accord has been divisive. Those who oppose the peace deal are critical of removing the FARC from the terrorism list.

Immediately following news of the delisting last week, Colombian American state senator Annette Taddeo, whose father was kidnapped by the FARC, called the news “outrageous.”

Taddeo did not attend the meeting with Gonzalez, saying it was short notice and she was in Tallahassee, though she was invited.

"No matter how you put it, this is extremely personal for me. And it’s not just for me it’s for our entire community,” Taddeo said.

Colombian Americans make up about 250,000 eligible voters in Florida, a state that swung significantly towards Trump in 2020. The former president made inroads with Colombian Americans after his campaign spent significant time courting them, often talking about Colombian politics more than domestic policy and criticizing the Obama administration’s support for the peace accord.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged the administration in a tweet to “reject this move.” Others like Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist criticized the delisting. Republicans in Florida like Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, also took aim at the decision.

But for some Colombians, removing the terrorist designation is the best way to move ahead.

"There is no perfect way, but this is the best available way to move forward. The wounds are still open. They will take time to heal but this is the right way forward,” said Marco Frieri, a Democratic political analyst who attended the meeting with Gonzalez.

“It’s an emotional topic, but the reactions we have been seeing are not based on complete facts, they are based on emotions,” Frieri said.

Colombia had the longest running war in the Americas which has defined generations of Colombians. The war between the government, right-wing paramilitary groups, and the FARC lasted 52 years, killed about 220,000, and displaced over five million people. The international community hailed the peace deal.

But former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe led a campaign against the peace deal, saying it amounted to unjust amnesty for the rebels, something many Uribistas, as his supporters are called, echo.

Then Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Timoleon Jimenez, aka Timochenko, the head of FARC, shake hands during the second signing of the historic peace agreement in Bogota, Colombia, on Nov. 24, 2016. Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images

All terrorist designations by the U.S. are subject to review every five years and the FARC’s review began under the Trump administration and concluded under Biden’s.

Gonzalez said removing the FARC from the list would allow the U.S. Agency for International Development, to work in areas where demobilized FARC soldiers are located. It would also allow former rebels to travel to the U.S, but he did issue a warning.

“If they’re going to visit here, they better be sure that they don’t have an indictment. Because if they do, then the indictments, the charges [regarding] involvement in drug trafficking, those investigations continue in force," he said.

“The stain of history on the FARC," Gonzalez said, "is something that will never wash off."

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.