Our big holiday streaming list — all featuring Latino actors and themes

If your holiday weekend plans include a few hours of streaming and relaxing in front of the screen, we compiled an amazing list of movies, series and documentaries featuring Latino filmmakers or actors.

From "Acapulco" to "Cobra Kai," all the shows have a little sabor latino, or Latino flavor.

Netflix

“Gentefied”

The hit bilingual comedy series follows the travails of the Morales cousins as they tackle life, love and careers while trying to save their grandfather’s unique taco shop in Los Angeles amid gentrification. America Ferrera is one of the show’s creators.

Carlos Santos and Karrie Martin in Gentefied. Courtesy Netflix

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”

A 90-minute documentary about the extraordinary life and career of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Rita Moreno, directed by the Latina filmmaker Mariem Pérez Riera. The film shares a closer look at the Puerto Rican icon’s remarkable 70-year career in Hollywood, and it’s narrated by Moreno herself.

“Narcos: Mexico”

Set in the 1990s, the latest and last season goes beyond the war on drugs and the eternal battle for control among cartels and takes a closer look at the globalization of the drug business. Scott McNairy, José María Yazpik and Alejandro Edda are joined by new cast members Luis Gerardo Méndez, Luisa Rubino and the music superstar Bad Bunny.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with the story of the late composer Jonathan Larson and his groundbreaking and acclaimed Broadway show “Rent.” Trivia bit: Miranda played the role of Larson in a 2014 production.

"Pose"

Co-created by the Afro Latino screenwriter Steven Canals, “Pose” is a story about New York City’s Black and Latino LGBTQ ballroom community as it battles poverty, addiction and the devastating AIDS crisis in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

"Cobra Kai"

A scene from the fourth season of Netflix's "Cobra Kai." Netflix / \

In a show set 30 years after the iconic “Karate Kid” movie franchise, rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are now the sensei teaching their karate philosophy. The first three seasons are available, all of which feature Miguel Diaz, played by the Latino actor Xolo Maridueña, who is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage — a highlight of the ensemble cast.

"Luis Miguel: The Series"

Starring Diego Boneta and co-executive produced by Luis Miguel himself, this biographical drama gives unique insight into the life and career of the Mexican superstar.

“Halston”

A miniseries that follows the intense career and tragic life of the American fashion designer and ’70s icon, it stars Ewan McGregor as Halston, Krysta Rodríguez as Liza Minnelli and the Venezuelan newcomer Gian Franco Rodríguez as Halston’s love interest, Victor Hugo.

"Jane the Virgin"

A spinoff of the Venezuelan telenovela “Juana La Virgen,” this popular comedy follows the story of Jane Villanueva, an aspiring writer (played by Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez) who learns that she is pregnant because of an artificial insemination mix-up.

“Jane the Virgin.” Courtesy The CW

"Dynasty"

The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune —and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap. Starring Elizabeth Gillies and Rafael de la Fuente, who is Venezuelan.

"Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami"

A six-episode documentary about two Cuban American childhood friends who go from high school dropouts to become the most powerful drug kingpins in South Florida: Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, also known as “Los Muchachos.”

“The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate Del Castillo Story”

The Mexican actress Kate del Castillo shares the story of her encounter with Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the world’s most-wanted drug lord. The three-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and exclusive details — and it is narrated by Del Castillo herself.

"The Queen’s Gambit"

The hit seven-part miniseries that swept the awards circuit tells the story of a chess prodigy and her struggles with addiction. Starring Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy — who is of Argentinian heritage — as the complex chess master Beth Harmon.

"On My Block"

Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson and Shiv Pai in the fourth season of Netflix's "On My Block." Kevin Estrada / Netflix

A coming-of-age story that follows the lives of a group of Black and Latino high school teens and their daily struggles living in South Central Los Angeles. Co-created by Eddie Gonzalez, "On My Block" stars Sierra Capri; Jason Genao, a Dominican American; Diego Tinoco, who is of Colombian and Mexican heritage; and Brett Gray.

"Selena: The Series"

A two-part series about the short life and enduring musical legacy of Tejano music queen Selena Quintanilla and her family members. “The new show is at its core a story about the Quintanillas, a tight-knit Mexican American family from South Texas striving for a better life," NBC News reported. All episodes are available to stream.

"Vivo"

Sony Pictures Animation’s first animated musical follows the adventures of Vivo (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), a musically gifted kinkajou who spends his life playing music in the streets of Havana alongside his human friend, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González), until an unexpected tragedy takes him to Miami.

"7 Prisoners"

The story follows the life of young Mateus, who takes a job at a junkyard in São Paulo but realizes he is trapped in a dangerous human trafficking operation. Directed by Alexandre Moratto, the film stars the Brazilian actors Christian Malheiros, Josias Duarte, Cecilia Homem, Rodrigo Santoro and Vitor Julian.

“Maya and the Three”

Netflix's "Maya and the Three." Netflix

The Mexican director Jorge Gutiérrez, the creator of “The Book of Life,” pays homage to his culture in this animated adventure about a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a special journey to recruit three fighters to help save humankind. The cast includes the Mexican actor Diego Luna, Stephanie Beatriz, Zoe Saldana and Gabriel Iglesias, among others.

“Passing”

A 1929 novel adaptation by Nella Larsen, “Passing” stars the Afro Latina actor Tessa Thompson, who plays Irene “Reenie” Redfield, a woman from Harlem who encounters an old friend who has been pretending to be white.

“Love Hard”

Directed by the Costa Rican writer, comedian and actor Hernán Jiménez, “Love Hard” is a comedy that follows Los Angeles journalist Natalie Bauer and her misfortunes in love — until she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast.

“Roma”

Written and directed by the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, the Academy Award-winning movie “Roma” is an emotional story about Sofía, a mother of four, and Cleo, the family’s nanny, inspired by the two women who raised the director.

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

Written and directed by the Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, this award-winning fantasy story follows the life of a young girl named Ofelia and how her deep passion for fairy tales creates an imaginary world that allows her to escape the realities of the Spanish Civil War.

Hulu

“Only Murders in the Building”

A hilarious murder-mystery series that follows the lives of three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who is of Mexican heritage) who share an obsession with true crime podcasts and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building." Courtesy Hulu

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

A comedy about talented but carefree detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his precinct colleagues. Starring Latinas Melissa Fumero as Detective Amy Santiago and Stephanie Beatriz as Detective Rosa Diaz. Beatriz became an icon for the LGBTQ community after her character came out as bisexual. All episodes are available on Hulu and Peacock TV. (Peacock is the streaming service of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

“Mayans M.C.”

From the creators of “Sons of Anarchy,” the show follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes and his new life after his release from prison. Starring the Mexican American cinematic legend Edward James Olmos; J.D Pardo, who is of Argentinean and Salvadorian heritage; Clayton Cardenas, who is of Filipino Mexican heritage; Sarah Bolger; Michael Irby, who is Mexican American; and the Venezuelan newcomer Carla Baratta.

“Home Economics”

A comedy that gives a closer look into the relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 Percent, one who's in the middle class and one who's barely holding on. Starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Sasheer Zamata and the Mexican actor Karla Souza.

“The Moodys”

A loving dysfunctional family gathers in their hometown for the “perfect” holiday. The comedy, which stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel, also features Josh Segarra, who is of Puerto Rican descent, and the Venezuelan actor María Gabriela de Faría, who plays Cora, who is from Venezuela.

“Love, Victor”

"Love, Victor" on Hulu. Greg Gayne / Hulu

A young LGBTQ Latino from a religious family faces the challenges of adjusting to a new city and a new high school as he struggles with his sexual orientation.

“Plan B”

After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a high-achieving high school student and her slacker best friend have only 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill. Starring Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles and directed by Natalie Morales, who is Cuban American.

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”

A documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first improv hip-hop group, called “Freestyle Love Supreme,” with Thomas Kill and Anthony Veneziale. The film includes their reunion performance in New York City in 2019.

“Second Act”

Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a retail worker who reinvents her résumé and her life story to show big New York City corporations what “street smarts” can do.

Peacock TV

“La Brea”

Starring the Puerto Rican actor Jon Seda, “La Brea” follows a family as they are separated after an enormous sinkhole inexplicably opens in Los Angeles. Watch Tuesdays on NBC at 9 PM and the next day on Peacock.

“La Brea” on NBC. Courtesy NBC

“Ordinary Joe”

The show, which tells the three parallel stories of Joe Kimbreau and how his life choices lead to separate paths with different careers, friendships, relationships and family lives, stars James Wolk and Natalie Martinez, who is Cuban American. Season one is available on Peacock TV and Hulu, and it airs Monday nights on NBC.

“Superstore”

A comedy that takes a closer look at the lives of a group of employees at a big-box store. The show stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney, Nichole Sakura, Danny Gura and the acclaimed Latina actor America Ferrera, who is of Honduran heritage. Stream all episodes, including the season finale, which premiered this year, on Peacock, as well as on Hulu with a premium subscription.

Amazon Prime

“Language Lessons”

A Spanish teacher and her student develop an unexpected friendship. Starring Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Christine Quesada and Cuban American Natalie Morales, who also directed the film.

“The Addams Family 2”

The movie follows the Addamses on their family trip to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. Starring the Latino sensation Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Bette Midler, Nick Kroll and Snoop Dogg. Writer and producer Dan Hernández co-wrote the screenplay. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.

“No Time to Die”

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time to Die." MGM

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as James Bond features Bond girls Léa Seydoux as Madeleine and the Cuban actress Ana de Armas as Paloma. The film premiered in theaters Oct. 8 and is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Apple TV+

“Acapulco”

A bilingual comedy series starring the Mexican actors Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa and Damián Alcázar and the Colombian American actor Camila Perez. The show depicts the glamorous life at a famous luxury resort in 1980s Acapulco, Mexico.

“Ted Lasso”

Cristo Fernandez in Apple TV+'s “Ted Lasso.” Apple TV

The comedy about a struggling English Premier League soccer team features a lovable cast, including the Mexican actor Cristo Fernández as Danny Rojas, who has won the hearts of fans around the world with his catchphrase “fútbol is life.”

“The Morning Show”

The hit show's last two seasons tackle tough topics: #MeToo, sexual and gender issues in the workplace and the Covid-19 pandemic, all in the cutthroat world of morning television news. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and the Cuban American actor Nestor Carbonell. All episodes, including the Season 2 finale, are available.

“Schimigadoon!”

The show features a magical town where every person acts as if they're part of a 1940s musical. The best part? The Mexican actor Jamie Camil co-stars as Doc López. The first season is available.

“Truth Be Told”

The Latino actor and Broadway star Anthony Lee Medina joined Season 2 of “Truth be Told,” a show that follows a true crime podcaster played by Octavia Spencer and her pursuit to solve all the mysteries surrounding each criminal case.

Disney+

“Coco”

Set around Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the Oscar-winning Disney film tells the story of an aspiring musician, Miguel, who finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead looking for his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Starring the Mexican actors Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal and Jaime Camil and the Peruvian American actor Benjamin Bratt.

“Coco.” Courtesy Pixar/Disney+

“The Mandalorian”

The sci-fi-adventure series from the “Star Wars” franchise, which is set between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens,” stars Pedro Pascal, who is Chilean, as the title character.

"Diary of a Future President”

Watch the young Cuban American and future president of the U.S. Elena Cañero-Reed go through the ups and downs of middle school. Created and written by Ilana Peña, the show stars Tess Romero and Gina Rodriguez, who directed two episodes.

“Lost Temple of the Inca”

The documentary filmmaker Jim Aikman follows the journey of the environmental scientist Preston Sowell in his search for the lost temple of Ausangate, a sacred mountain of the Inca Empire in Peru, and his campaign to protect it from environmental devastation.

“Hamilton”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original production, based on the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is still available for streaming on Disney+.

“Elena of Avalor”

Follow the animated adventures of teenage Princess Elena of Avalor and how she saves her magical kingdom from an evil sorceress. Elena is voiced by the actor Jenna Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.

HBO Max

“Scenes From a Marriage”

The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed 1973 Ingmar Bergman drama takes a closer look at the beauty and the difficulties of marriage through the lens of an American couple played by the Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

“Dune: Part One”

The adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic novel tells the story of Paul Atreides, a gifted young man born into a noble family who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to safeguard the future of his family and his people. The Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac plays the patriarch, Duke Leto Atreides.

“King Richard”

Directed by the Black Latino filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams became worldwide tennis superstars under the coaching of their father, Richard.

Paramount+

“The Harper House”

An animated comedy about an Arkansas woman, Debbie Harper, and her battle to regain a higher status for herself and for her family after she loses her job and moves from the rich side to the poor side of her small town. The Venezuelan American comedian and writer Joanna Hausmann voices two characters.

AMC+

“Ragdoll”

Based on Daniel Cole’s trilogy of the same name, “Ragdoll” follows three London police officers who investigate the murders of six people who have been dismembered and sewn into a rag doll. Starring the British Brazilian actor Thalissa Teixeira as Detective Inspector Emily Baxter, Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose and Lucy Hale as Detective Constable Lake Edmunds.

“Fear the Walking Dead”

This “Walking Dead” spinoff, set in Los Angeles, follows two families who team up to survive the zombie apocalypse. Season 7 premiered Oct. 17, starring the Latino actors Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia as Luciana Galves and the Panamanian music icon Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar.

