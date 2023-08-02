Brazil, and star player Marta, leave Women's World Cup after draw with Jamaica

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

MELBOURNE, Australia — Before leaving the Women’s World Cup as a player for the sixth and last time, Marta embraced Jamaica captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw.

The Reggae Girlz had just sent Brazil and Marta home by holding them to a 0-0 draw Wednesday night, and Shaw shared emotional words with one hand resting over her heart and the other holding Marta’s hand.

“I just told her that she’s not just an inspiration for me, but for a lot of young girls in the Caribbean and around the world,” Shaw said.

With the win, Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to advance to the Women’s World Cup knockout rounds.

“She just said that she’s watched our journey, ever since we qualified,” Shaw said, “and she credits us because every time we got knocked down, we still get up and keep pushing.”

Marta, 37, holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored, women or men, with 17. She was the first player to score in five consecutive Women’s World Cups, debuting at the 2003 tournament.

“Her legacy continues, it doesn’t end here,” Brazil’s Ary Borges said. Marta “is a woman who will continue to inspire not only my generation, but (new) generations.”