Brazil’s Bolsonaro wants to end the use of face masks to fight Covid

BRASILIA — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a radio broadcaster on Monday he had commissioned a study from the health ministry regarding ending the use of facial masks, which is recommended by specialists to prevent against the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro said he would meet with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga on Monday, adding an announcement in relation to the use of masks in Brazil could be made as early as today.

The South American country has registered 20,528,099 cases Friday since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 573,511, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

