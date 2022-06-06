A California county sent out incorrect Spanish-language voter guides

A California county said it made several errors in its Spanish-language voter information guide, which was mailed a month ago ahead of Tuesday's statewide primary election.

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office announced Friday on its website that there were errors on one page of the guide.

The errors included an incorrect ballot deadline slated for April 12 instead of June 7. It also included a reference to voters in the town of Windsor instead of Sonoma County. Windsor voters had held a special election in April following Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation after several allegations of sexual assault.

The voter guide was available in English and Spanish, but the English version did not contain any of the mistakes.

One of the pages in the Spanish-language voter information guide for Sonoma County directed voters to return their vote by mail ballots by April 12 instead of by June 7. Sonoma County

The errors in the Spanish version were a result of a miscommunication when printing, according to Wendy Hudson, chief deputy registrar of voters at the Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office.

Latinos account for a little more than 27 percent of Sonoma County residents, according to U.S. Census data.

The Registrar of Voters Office apologized for the errors and for any confusion they may have caused.

