Can David Garcia catch the blue wave to become Arizona's next governor?

PHOENIX, Ariz. — It's been a nonstop summer for David Garcia as he campaigns to win Arizona's Democratic primary in August, in the hopes of unseating Republican Governor Doug Ducey in November.

If recent polls are any indication, he' may very well get that chance to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

For now, Garcia enjoys the confidence that comes with a hefty lead in the polls over his primary opponents, Kelly Fryer, a businesswoman and former minister, and Steve Farley, the state Senate Assistant Minority leader. While the latest filings from the Arizona Secretary of State show Farley slightly ahead in fundraising, a poll release by Data Orbital shows Garcia ahead with 33 percent support against 11 percent for Farley and 6 percent for Fryer.

However, the same poll showed that half of Democratic voters are still undecided.

Garcia does go into a primary election with the wind on the back of an anti-Trump movement. "I was endorsed by the same organizations as Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum," said Garcia. Abrams is a black woman who won the primary to be the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, and Gillum is the black mayor of Tallahassee, FL who has declared his candidacy for Governor of Florida.

David Garcia canvassing in Arizona. Stephen Nuno

A former Army veteran turned professor of education at Arizona State University, Garcia was canvassing the working class neighborhoods of Phoenix in early June as the temperature hit 100 degrees before noon. Unperturbed, Garcia and his supporters returned to their home base where volunteers were preparing hamburgers and fruit salad for the overheated workers.

Garcia, a fourth-generation Arizonan raised in a working class family, has a PhD in Education from the University of Chicago, but he speaks proudly of his service in the U.S. Military. An infantryman in the Army, Garcia talks about his service history when confronted by skeptical voters for whom a Latino governor may seem awkward in a state that has become more infamous for its hard line immigration policies.

Garcia is confident that his message focusing on increased opportunity, especially through education, and a sense of shared goals will resonate with Arizona voters. "It's a values question," Garcia told NBC News as he took a break from talking to prospective voters on a Saturday in June.

David Garcia in the military. Courtesy: David Garcia

A recent poll put Garcia neck and neck, even with a slight edge, to Gov. Ducey. In recent days, the two candidates Garcia said in a statement that the values he was called to "serve and protect" as a member of the military were threatened by the Trump administration's immigration policies, and like other Democrats he called for abolishing ICE and replacing it with a better immigration enforcement system. Gov. Ducey countered in an opinion piece that calls to replace ICE are "reckless" and "wrong," to which Garcia countered that "separating families and caging kids is wrong and reckless."

When asked about the immigration issue earlier in the summer, Garcia said, "I've been called an open borders guy from some people, and I tell them, I protected those borders," he said, referring to his military service.

Making education his signature issue

The narrative in Arizona has recently shifted to the state of its education system; studies have pinned Arizona's K-12 education as among the worst in the nation.

Recently, tens of thousands of teachers called in sick to protest the lack of pay and resources dedicated to education as part of the #RedforEd movement, and the state's #InvestInEd measure recently submitted almost twice the number of signatures it needed to get their proposal on the ballot.