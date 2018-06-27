Can a Latina primary candidate's win bring Democrats back to their roots?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had never run for political office, but her primary victory against long-time New York congressman Joe Crowley illustrates how the changing face of the Democratic base can help bring the party back to its roots.

Though the young Latina from the Bronx is being noted for her leftist politics as a self-described socialist, Ocasio-Cortez told NBC News her message simply resonated because voters could relate to many of the issues she campaigned on: criminal justice reform, tuition-free college and trade school and health care for all.

"These the issues that win," said Ocasio-Cortez, who described herself as a working-class American, "because these are the issues that speak to people's hearts and to their futures."

Working-class is not just "white"

Julia Hellwege, an assistant professor of Political Science at the University of South Dakota said there is a stigma that equates minority candidates like Ocasio-Cortez with identity politics. “Identity politics does not mean minority politics. Whiteness is an identity. Motherhood is an identity. We have multiple layers to who we are," said Hellwege.

Democrats are “still stuck on the narrative that they messed up [in 2016] by not concentrating on the working class, which is largely viewed as a white perspective," said Celeste Montoya, a professor of Political Science and Women and Gender Studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder.