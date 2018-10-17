PHOENIX — Raquel Terán is running for State Legislator in Arizona's District 30, spanning from Central Phoenix to Glendale on the west side. Her district has over 50 percent Latino voters and since August her outreach efforts have helped outpace Republicans by 160 percent in new registered voters. In raw numbers, that is 400 precious new voters that did not vote in 2016, and Latino districts across the state are helping Democrats outpace Republicans in registration.

The Latino vote remains an elusive target for the Democratic party. The largest minority group in the United States, Hispanics are now 13 percent of the electorate and make up an important part of the party’s coalition that could tip the balance in battleground districts across the country.

Raquel Teran is the Democratic candidate for state Legislative District 30 in Arizona. Courtesy Raquel Teran

Data compiled by Pew Research shows that Latino voter turnout has only slowly increased from below 40 percent in 2000 to just about 48 percent in 2016 in Presidential elections, compared to African-American turnout rates that surpassed the white turnout rate during the Obama era, but then dropped sharply in 2016. The turnout rates drop further during midterm elections, falling to a record low in 2014 at 27 percent.

When it comes to the "Trump effect” delivering Latino votes for the Democrats, this is not a given, though a state like Arizona has been a training ground for activists running against Trump’s style of politics — especially on immigration — for over a decade now.

Terán spoke to NBC News at a local diner in her district.

“When I started to organize in 2006, it became intentional organizing around building political power in the Latino community," she said. "But as the anti-immigrant sentiment and the attacks kept coming out of the state legislature, people were starting to become more conscientious about us needing to participate.”

Terán points to the successful recall of Russell Pearce, who riled the anger of the Latino community with his sponsorship of the infamous “show me your papers” bill, SB1070. She points out that since the recall, politicians have laid off the anti-immigrant legislation. While polling is sparse in her district, data from the registrar shows Terán's district outperforming other districts in new registrations and with one of the highest populations in Latinos, Terán is favored to win.

Elora Diaz is running for Phoenix Elementary School Board in a district predominantly comprised of students of color, primarily Latinos. Courtesy Elora Diaz

Elora Diaz is a Latina running for school board near Tucson who describes herself as passionate about education. She grew up in a single parent household amid financial hardship but is proud to have earned an undergraduate and Master’s degree from Arizona State University.

Speaking to NBC News about her campaign, Diaz said she was very intentional about going to Latino neighborhoods that had not been traditionally targeted, "going door to door, and our goal was to hit 5 thousand doors.”

Lest anyone challenge Diaz’ commitment to her campaign, she conducted her interview while going into labor. “No worries, I’m not in pain yet,” she said; she later gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Phoenix as moderate epicenter?

Politicians like Diaz and Terán are a growing phenomenon in Arizona, particularly within the Democratic Party, and nowhere is the influence of this shift more visible than in the city of Phoenix. The second fastest growing city, and the fifth largest in the country, Phoenix has transformed into the moderate epicenter of the state's politics.

Phoenix is having a special election for Mayor come November to replace Greg Stanton, and among the four candidates, three have Latino surnames; Daniel Valenzuela, Kate Gallego and Moses Sanchez. With almost 750 thousand registered voters, Phoenix could have a heavy influence in up-ticket elections, such as governor.

One of the candidates for mayor in Phoenix, Daniel Valenzuela, is well known for his outreach. He grew up in the city without many advantages, he said.“I attended 13 public schools and lived in more places than schools I attended,” he said.

In a meeting with NBC News, the veteran firefighter said he won his seat in the City Council by improving turnout in his district by 500 percent, and he has detailed his next steps if he wins. “I put out a 22-page jobs plan, the only candidate that's done that. It's called PhoeNEXT," explaining he's met with many residents of different industries to hit the ground running if he's elected.

Kate Gallego, a colleague and opponent of Valenzuela in the race for mayor, emphasized her role as a single mother and is harnessing the energy women are bringing to electoral politics in the current environment. In a phone conversation with NBC News, Gallego said, "Moms are engaged and they want to fight for their kids this election cycle."

Gallego was keen to point out her position on key issues for progressives, such as immigration, and how she has engaged prospective voters. "We've hit 40 thousand doors in Latino-majority districts...The Latino community is a big part of our path to victory." She pointed out that she was the first in the city of Phoenix to hire DACA recipients.

One of the fastest growing cities in the country, Phoenix has been transforming under the weight of its demographic changes into a more progressive city faster than the rest of the state has, and Democratic candidates are responding in kind.

With four candidates for mayor, there is a possibility no one will get a majority of the vote, triggering a run-off between the top two candidates. With the deadline to register to vote in November now over in Arizona, candidates are focusing on voter lists and getting those they were able to register to come out to vote.

The question now is, will this work on the ground among Latino candidates in local elections move voters to the polls and boost turnout for those at the top of the ticket? Current polls put David García, Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor behind Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Scholars of Latino politics have questioned whether parties, especially the Democrats, have invested enough in mobilizing Hispanic voters. For instance, the results of a recent tracking poll by Latino Decisions shows that almost sixty percent of Latinos have not been contacted by any of the political parties or any political organization.

Melissa Michelson, a professor of political science at Menlo College, is an expert on Latino mobilization. She said a state like Arizona is primed for Latino turnout that defies the odds, despite low enthusiasm among Hispanics across the country.

"There's solid scholarly evidence that local Latinx candidates increase Latinx turnout," said Michelson.

While Michelson acknowledges the skepticism, she believes there's also reason to believe Latino candidates running for offices from school board to mayor can have a major impact.

"There are likely some robust local efforts out there by those campaigns and Latinx-serving community organizations to make sure their voices are heard at the polls in November," said Michelson.

