The Mets are planning to hire former player Carlos Beltrán as their next manager, Major League Baseball reported on Friday.
Beltrán, 42, would become the first Latino manager in Mets history.
He would also join Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox, Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals and Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays as the fourth Puerto Rican to lead a Major League team.
Both Martinez and Cora are also part of a selected group of three Latino managers who have won the World Series. (Ozzie Guillen was the first, with Chicago White Sox in 2005.)
Beltrán served as one of the most productive position players in Mets history after signing a record seven-year $119 million contract before the 2005 season, MLB.com reported. He batted .280 with 149 home runs and had 100 stolen bases during that time period, making five All-Star teams.
His overall career lasted 20 seasons, and he also played for the Royals, Astros, Giants, Cardinals and Yankees.
Beltrán's former Astros teammate Carlos Correa, who won a World Series with him in 2017, previously said that he would make "an amazing manager,” adding that "he’s going to be a game-changer if he gets that job, for sure.”
Beltrán retired in 2017 and for the past year has served as a special adviser to Brian Cashman, the general manager of the Yankees.
