Children cry for their parents on audio of Trump's border family separations

It's clear in the audio the children are distressed. "Can I go with my aunt at least?" asks a young girl who tells officials she's memorized her aunt's number. "I want her to come." The other child continues to cry "Papá, papá." A woman in the audio says the girl hasn't eaten because she wants to first talk to her aunt.

"My mommy says they'll bring my aunt as soon as possible, so I can go with her," she said.

The children's cries elicit a response from a border agent: "Well, we have an orchestra here. What’s missing is a conductor.”

Outrage erupted over the weekend as more images of the administration's child separations emerged and were broadcast on television and shared in social media.