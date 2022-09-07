Chile’s President Boric changes Cabinet after voters reject new constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric shook up his Cabinet on Tuesday in an effort to relaunch his government less than 48 hours after he was dealt a resounding blow when citizens overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution he had championed.

Boric, 36, changed the leadership of five ministries in what marked the first Cabinet shake-up since he became Chile’s youngest president in March and has since suffered a precipitous plunge in his approval ratings.

“I’m changing this cabinet, thinking about our country,” Boric said, qualifying the shake-up as “painful but necessary.”

“This is, maybe, I don’t think I have to hide it, one of the most politically difficult moments that I’ve had to face,” he added.

The shake-up does not come as a surprise. Boric, who had been a big proponent of adopting the proposed constitution, had previewed there would be changes coming to his administration during a televised address Sunday night, shortly after results showed Chileans had voted overwhelmingly against the proposed constitution.

The opposition had also said they were expecting changes to Boric’s team with some conservative leaders refusing to meet with the president to begin talking about a new constitutional process until there was a change in his government.

While the press waited for Boric to unveil his new ministers, sirens could be heard and the smell of tear gas was evident from a nearby protest as hundreds of students marched through the streets of Chile’s capital of Santiago.

There were isolated clashes between demonstrators downtown with law enforcement that tried to disperse protesters in what marked the first important street demonstration since the constitution lost in Sunday’s plebiscite.