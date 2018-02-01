Citizenship application backlog 'skyrocketed' under Trump, report finds

“They may be waiting for as much of 20 months after submitting a 21-page application, paid the $730 fee, submitted their fingerprints for a security a check and then sat and waited to take an exam,” he said.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, under Obama, the backlog was 388,832, according to the report.

“This is either absolute gross incompetence affecting close to a million legal immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens, or it is an intentional second wall that is designed to slow the pace at which lawfully present immigrants can become voters,” he said.

The report also found that certain states saw “enormous spikes” in denials of citizenship applications in the last quarter, noting changes in Alabama, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Utah.

From Oct. 1, 2017, to the end of last December, the backlog increased in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and several 19 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin, according to the report.

The states with the largest increase in pending applications over the last fiscal year included Utah with an increase of more than 53 percent, Texas with an increase of over 50 percent and Washington with over 46 percent, according to the report.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not immediately respond to request for comment about the report's findings.

The partnership was set to announce the report’s findings later Monday at a news teleconference with Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., and other immigrant rights groups.

The members of Congress will also be announcing a congressional sign-on letter asking the director of USCIS to explain the backlogs.

The backlog was denying potential citizens the right to vote, and also left some at risk for potential deportation under Trump's policies while their applications are pending, said Gutiérrez.

"The rules have changed — legal permanent residency does not protect you from deportation under Donald Trump," he said. "People want to participate in the democratic process, they also want to protect themselves."

Angelica Salas, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), said, "More and more every day you have a situation in which legal permanent residents, even for minor violations decades old, are being visited by ICE."

Gutiérrez said he and Lofgren had already sent the sign-on letter and would call for congressional hearings and legal action to address the backlog.

Hoyt said the advocates were also working with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat, for a mayoral sign-on letter. Sign-on letters are used by lawmakers to come together and express a view on a policy or political matter. He added that the group was planning to file a Freedom of Information Act request looking for internal communications and numbers regarding the backlog.