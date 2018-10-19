On a cold fall night, Cardi B. handed out free winter coats

The "Bodak Yellow" star says it's important to set a good example and help the community.
by Associated Press /
Image: Cardi B
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week in New York. Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as the rapper handed out free winter coats. The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather. The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)Brent N. Clarke / AP

Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it's important to set a good example.

The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during a cold fall day and handed out free winter coats to hundreds of people who lined up.

The Dominican-Trinidadian artist, who recently turned 26, received some balloons and a cake.

Related

News

NewsCardi B's journey to stardom shows the struggles of Bronx Latinas

On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn't cause any harm.

About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

MORE FROM news