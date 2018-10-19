On a cold fall night, Cardi B. handed out free winter coats

Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it's important to set a good example.

The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during a cold fall day and handed out free winter coats to hundreds of people who lined up.

The Dominican-Trinidadian artist, who recently turned 26, received some balloons and a cake.

On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn't cause any harm.

About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.