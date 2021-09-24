In Colombia, Haitians weigh whether to continue journey to U.S.

NECOCLI, Colombia — Many Haitian migrants heading north through Colombia are weighing whether to continue their journey to the United States, after more than a thousand were deported from the U.S.-Mexico border this past week.

Some 16,000 migrants are stuck in the northern Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting their turn on limited boat transport toward the jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama, where smugglers guide groups through the treacherous region.

Tens of thousands of migrants pass through Necocli annually, but the lifting of COVID-19 border closures this year has sent the number of migrants soaring, with the worsening bottleneck overtaxing the town’s utilities and social services.

Some migrants are weighing where to stop on their journey, they told Reuters, after the United States deported 1,400 Haitian nationals who had gathered in camps on both sides of U.S.-Mexico border — back to Caribbean nation since Sunday.

“Some are fighters who are not going to give up their dreams,” said Haitian migrant Gabriel from Necocli’s port.