Colombia to investigate police following deadly protests as tensions escalate

After a bloody Friday that left over a dozen dead in the Colombian city of Cali, authorities in the South American country announced Monday an investigation into 10 police officers who allowed civilians to shoot at protesters.

Cali has become the epicenter of the protests, and the city’s mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina, reported that over a dozen violent deaths took place on Friday, according to Reuters. He said armed men were shooting at protesters in front of the police. An off-duty agent of the attorney general’s office was lynched after he was seen shooting at protesters, according to several reports.

Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday ordered the deployment of over 1,000 soldiers to Cali to help secure the area.

An investigation has been launched to identify those who broke the law, according to Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the national police.

For over a month, Colombia has been rocked by anti-government protests that has led to a rising death toll. The protests were initially sparked by the announcement of a tax hike that was quickly withdrawn, but the demonstrations now include anger over rising poverty, inequality and police violence.

The government has linked 20 deaths to demonstrations, but human rights organizations say the death toll is much higher and that dozens of protesters have been killed by security forces.

Human Rights Watch said it has “credible reports” of 63 deaths. In an interview with a German broadcaster, Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Human Rights Watch's Americas division, said the situation in Cali could deteriorate with the deployment of the military and said Colombian security forces have “a very poor record with regard to the use of force.”

On Sunday, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on those responsible for the violence and deaths in Colombia to be held accountable, Reuters reported.

"It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including state officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," she said.

Negotiations between the government and the protest leaders have stalled, and a national strike committee has called for more demonstrations on Wednesday.

