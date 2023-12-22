HAVANA ­— Cuba announced tough economic measures for 2024 that include raising prices for fuel and basic services, cutting subsidies and placing restrictions on the emerging private sector, alarming ordinary Cubans.

The changes, announced Wednesday and set to be implemented in 2024, would be some of the most significant modifications to the communist-run island’s economy in years.

Prices for water, electricity, liquid gas, transportation and fuel will rise in the coming year. Homes that consume the most electricity will experience 25% increases, and the price of water will triple for some households. Some of the changes, particularly for electricity, could greatly affect those who operate small businesses from their homes.

At a gas station in Havana, Cuba’s capital, people expressed alarm Thursday over what is going to happen when the price hikes kick in.

Jorge Castro, a driver who works for the state, had already spent two hours in line to fill his tank and was still halfway to the pump. “It’s hard, because they’re going to raise gasoline prices, but we’re still going to have the long lines,” he said, referring to the gas shortages.

Alexis Velíz, a private-sector worker, said: “It’s going to affect a lot of people in Cuba, because not everyone will have the money to pay for gasoline. It’s going to have great impact, because everything is going to be even more expensive. It’s a cycle that is going to worsen inflation.”

One of the noteworthy changes is moving away from subsidizing staples and products — such as rice or sugar — and instead providing subsidies for people in need.