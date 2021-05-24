Cuban dissident artist should be released from state custody, human rights group says

One of Cuba’s most popular and bolder dissident artists has been in a hospital for over three weeks, after he was taken there by health officials during the seventh day of his hunger and thirst strike.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, 33, was named a "prisoner of conscience" by Amnesty International, who called for his release, which is also being echoed by others on social media.

“Luis Manuel must not spend one more day under state custody. He has been detained solely because of his consciously held beliefs and must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International stated in a press release on Friday. “It is time for the Cuban authorities to recognize that they cannot silence all the independent voices in the country.”

The performance artist was protesting freedom of speech and harassment by the state, when health officials took him on May 2nd. Most people don’t survive much more than nine days without food and fluids.

The U.S. government has expressed concern over Otero Alcantará's well being, urging in a tweet that he be treated with "dignity" and "respect."

While on the hunger strike, the government questioned the authenticity of it and surrounded his home with police, cutting internet in the area, according to reports.

After Otero Alcántara was taken to the hospital, health officials said they found no signs of malnutrition and said he was in stable condition. But three weeks later, friends and supporters are questioning why he's still hospitalized without communication, spurring speculation on social media over his condition.

Otero Alcántra is the leader of the San Isidro Movement, a group of artists, writers, and intellectuals, who have campaigned for freedom of speech in the communist country.

Before the hunger strike, Otero Alcántara had been arrested and some of his art destroyed and seized, after he protested the Communist party’s congress by sitting on a garrote. The artist began the hunger strike to demand the return of his art work, compensation for the destroyed pieces, freedom of expression and an end to police harassment.

Two days before he was taken to the hospital, the chancellor of the Archdiocese of Havana visited Otero Alcántara and relayed that the artist had no intentions of backing down.

Cuban authorities say Otero Alcántara and the San Isidro Movement are financed and directed by the U.S. government to create subversion on the island. The group has denied the claims and say they are detained arbitrarily and often prevented from leaving their homes by state security.

In November, authorities broke up a hunger strike by members of the group, sparking a rare protest with hundreds of artists and activists in front of the Ministry of Culture. Those who protested formed another group called 27N.

The San Isidro Movement has connected with people in a way other movements have not at a time when the island is experiencing acute shortages in food and medicine.

Rappers from the group collaborated on a song called "Patria y Vida" or Homeland and Life, with popular Cuban artists residing in the United States and Spain. The title is a spin on the government’s slogan “socialism or death” and touches on many topics including the desire for change, greater freedom, widespread shortages, and migration. The song has become popular with many Cubans on the island and in Miami where the song can be heard on local radio stations.

