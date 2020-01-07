Democrats slam Trump on Puerto Rico, demand swift response to earthquake

Democratic presidential candidates took to Twitter to express their support for Puerto Rico following Tuesday's earthquake, while some Democratic members of Congress demanded the Trump administration release aid that had been approved after Hurricane Maria.
The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, killed one person and caused power plant shutdowns on the already ailing island.
The earthquake is something of a “piling on” for Puerto Rico. It still crippled by Maria, which hit in 2017, its $70 billion debt and a relatively new, interim island government installed after the former governor was ousted amid an email scandal.
“Puerto Rico has been through too much already. We should forgive their debt, make them a state and rebuild in earnest,” 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted in one of the boldest of responses from the candidates.
His fellow candidates were more tempered. Several referred to the people of Puerto Rico as resilient and empathized with them.
Almost all included a jab at President Donald Trump and his administration in their tweets and pledged to get the island its due.
“The Trump administration has failed the people of Puerto Rico,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in his tweet, adding: “We must do everything we can to rebuild.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden said it is “unconscionable” that disaster recovery work remains undone and called for delivery of “concrete support” to Puerto Rico.
“I’ll fight to ensure they receive the disaster assistance they need and deserve to recover from these earthquakes,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Puerto Ricans “must be assured the administration will act quickly.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said disaster relief should be provided “without delay.”
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., issued a call for public response saying “we must be ready to help our fellow Americans”.
Democratic members of Congress demanded the release of $8.3 billion in disaster recovery money in a letter sent to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Congress approved the money in response to the destruction by Maria and Hurricane Irma, which sideswiped the island 16 days before Maria hit.
By law, the money was supposed to have been released by Sept. 4, 2019, according to the lawmakers, who said in a letter circulated by Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., that HUD’s “continued inaction puts at risk the lives of millions of American citizens."
Meanwhile, some Republicans in Congress urged Trump to approve Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez's request for a disaster declaration following the earthquake. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida — a state with a significant Puerto Rican population — as well as Puerto Rico's nonvoting delegate Jenniffer González-Colón urged Trump to instruct federal agencies to provide necessary support.
"Here we go again"
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, speaking by phone from San Juan, said while her city has not seen structural damage, people are very worried.
Cruz is known for calling out Trump in 2016 and his administration's slow and inadequate response to Maria, which killed thousands. She said she was jolted awake as her bed jumped around her bedroom during the earthquake Tuesday morning.
Cruz said when she left the house at about 6:15 a.m., she found long lines at gas stations. People are buying up water at supermarkets amid warnings that the power plant that generates power for San Juan has received significant damage.
She said the latest disaster has left Puerto Ricans feeling that just as they were starting to breathe, "here we go again."
In other parts of the island, some bridges and roads that were weakened or made more fragile from the hurricanes have collapsed after the earthquake.
“We have not received the reconstruction money that has been allocated for Puerto Rico and in that respect, I urge every member of Congress, whether Democrat or Republican — this is an issue of justice — to ask and demand that the president of the United States declare portions, if not the entirety of Puerto Rico, a state of emergency,” she said.
But she said it is also a new opportunity for the federal government to get it right this time.
"We do have to push on. You either stand up and do what must be done or you stand down and let things happen to you," Cruz said. "We are resilient. We are fighters. We know more people are with us than are against us."
