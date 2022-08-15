'Diaper explosion': TV anchor couple spoof their baby's behavior in viral 'news' video

In a video that went viral on Twitter and TikTok, a morning television news anchor couple hilariously reported on their baby's behavior in a spoof of a serious TV news segment.

The video begins with an innocent background tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star." It then abruptly changes to a piece of upbeat news music as Jeannette Reyes, a morning anchor at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., picks up her newborn daughter, Bella, from her crib.

"Good morning, Bella. It is 9:52. Hopefully you slept well; certainly no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers," Reyes, who is TV ready in her hair and makeup, says in her serious anchor voice.

She then tosses it to her husband — Robert Burton, who is a morning anchor at ABC 7 in Washington — to do a weather segment.

Burton says the day's temperature is in the mid-80s with no humidity but questions whether they'll get to enjoy it — if "spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don't get in the way."

The camera then cuts back to Reyes as she breaks the news on an "explosion at the diaper station," citing no injuries.

"Authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody. Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment," Reyes says, as the camera pans to Bella sucking on her pacifier, who she says was linked to "hundreds of other explosions."

Reyes later helps wrap up the video by "singing" "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" to Bella in her anchor voice.

"Well, that's all the time we have, folks. Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN," Burton concludes.

On Twitter, the video gained more than 300,000 likes and more than 43,000 retweets. It was also posted on TikTok, gathering more than 820,000 likes and more than 3.2 million views.

Reyes, better known to her 1.1 million followers on TikTok as @msnewslady, uses her platforms to create informative and engaging content in both Spanish and English regarding her Afro Latina heritage. She and her husband regularly make videos together, including about how they first met, their relationship, cultural differences and their journey as parents.

"I do videos in Spanish about my culture as a Dominican. I’ll do some code switching where I neutralize my accent and then do an 'anchor voice.' I’ll dance to Spanish music, do lip syncs and talk about how Latinos come in different colors and backgrounds," Reyes told TikTok last year in an interview.

"It’s reminded me of the importance of representation being that I am a Black Latina -- something I desperately looked for when I was younger," Reyes said then.

