Disney debuts trailer for its Latino-themed animated movie 'Encanto,' set in Colombia

Walt Disney Studios just released the trailer for its newest animated movie, “Encanto," set in rural Colombia.

The tale follows the Madrigals, who live in an enchanted place where each child gets extraordinary powers or “an Encanto" —except one child.

Mirabel, 15, is the odd one out and struggles to find her place in her family. However, when her family’s magic becomes endangered, she must use her ordinary gifts to save "Encanto.”

Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz, who recently starred in Miranda’s “In The Heights,’’ is the voice of Mirabel. “I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride," Beatriz said in a statement.

The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Cuban-American writer and actress Charise Castro Smith, and features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Carlos Vives penned an original song for the film entitled “Colombia, Mi Encanto.” Vives, who is a native of Santa Marta, Colombia, said in a statement, “This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia...I can’t wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the encanto of Colombians.”

Encanto features numerous dark-skinned Afro-Latino characters. Following the trailer's release, many on social media noted it was a step in Afro-Latino representation. One user on Twitter wrote, "Seeing afro Latinos in Disney’s encanto is very pleasing to me.”

This follows the recent conversations around the recently released movie, "In the Heights," which has drawn praise for its virtually all-Latino cast and its portrayal of Latino life, but has been criticized for not having a Black Latino as one of the main characters.

The "Encanto" voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

“Encanto” arrives in theatres Nov. 24, 2021.

