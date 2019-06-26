Tania Vanessa Avalos of El Salvador, center left, is assisted by Mexican authorities after her husband and nearly two-year-old daughter were swept away by the current while trying to cross the Rio Grande to Brownsville, Texas, in Matamoros, Mexico, on June 23, 2019. Their bodies, the toddler still tucked into her father's shirt with her arm loosely draped around him, were discovered Monday morning several hundred yards from where they had tried to cross.

Julia Le Duc / AP