AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez is pushing back on criticisms of the party’s outreach to Latinos, saying there has been “important and substantial investment in Latino voters across the country.”

“I knew when I took this job we needed to up our game in every community,” Perez, the first Latino to head the Democratic Party, told NBC News on Monday.

Perez said work started before the midterm election cycle and included helping get Annette Taddeo elected to the Florida state Senate and increasing the Latino vote for Democratic wins in Virginia.

The party has invested in the run-up to the midterms upwards of $3 million in organizing, engagement, digital strategies, radio ads and more “and I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” Perez said.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez speaks at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on Nov. 7, 2017. Cliff Owen / AP

The remarks were in response to recent news reports on whether Democrats have done enough or spent enough this midterm cycle to turn out Latino voters, who tend to vote Democrat although their political leanings differ in various parts of the country.

A Latino Decisions tracking poll, which has been cited in several reports, found that more than half of Latinos said they had not been contacted about the election. A greater share of those who had been contacted said they were reached by Democrats.

The latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 71 percent of Latino likely voters said they have high interest in the midterms. In the most recent Latino Decisions poll, 85 percent of Hispanics polled said they were certain to vote or probably would vote.

Adrián Pantoja, an analyst for Latino Decisions and a political science and Chicano studies professor at Pitzer College, wrote for Latino Decisions last week: “We find no evidence that Latino enthusiasm is down in this election. In fact, the likelihood of turning out to vote is trending in a positive direction.”

Yet getting Latino voters engaged in midterms has traditionally been an uphill battle for parties. At a recent local meeting in South Florida, organizers from the Latino advocacy organization UnidosUS who were working on voter registration noted that many area residents were not aware of the upcoming midterms.

Perez said he’s very optimistic that there will be higher Latino turnout than the 2014 election, the last election when a presidential candidate was not on the ballot.

Perez said while Beltway consultants do important work to build organizing capacity, the party's lion share of investment "has gone to people in the field."

The party has worked on several fronts to engage Latino voters, according to Perez and background provided by the party.

It has helped pay for 20 organizers in communities considered its base, which includes Latino communities in El Paso, Texas, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Las Cruces, N.M. and Oklahoma City.

Nearly $3 million has been spent in 15 states for organizing through voter registration, education and mobilization.

In Arizona, the party hired two Latino field organizers who started in early summer. In California, the party’s state grant program helped pay to hire the first Latino constituency director; in Florida, the party helped fund organizing of the Puerto Rico community.