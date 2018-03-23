LOS ANGELES — Fans of the late Hunter S. Thompson's cult classic, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," might not know that the book's memorable "Dr. Gonzo" was not a 300-pound Samoan attorney, but a wildly iconoclastic Mexican-American lawyer and activist.

Oscar Zeta Acosta left an indelible mark at the height of the Chicano movement of the late 1960s and early ’70s, and his perspectives on race and identity still resonate today.

His life is featured in a documentary premiering March 23 on PBS. Directed by Phillip Rodriguez, "The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo" looks at Acosta’s fascinating counterculture experiences with figures like Thompson, as well as his personal and existential battles against white supremacy and racial inequality in California.

Thompson's decision to change Acosta's ethnicity in "Fear and Loathing" is emblematic of Acosta’s life struggle with his identity. An overweight brown kid born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in the California central valley town of Riverdale, Acosta said he felt like a "brown buffalo" not only because of his physical features, but because as a Mexican-American he saw himself as a beast out of place in the world around him — "the animal everybody slaughtered, both the cowboys and the Indians are out to get them."

Rodríguez tells NBC News that Acosta, whose role in popular media has been cast as an afterthought to Thompson, deserves greater appreciation as the main character in a story that has been ignored by the mainstream press.

“Oscar has been totally forgotten, largely because he was so incredibly unreasonable, but he is a useful metaphor for today’s urban kids, 'Latinx,' or whatever the hell we are calling ourselves these days,” Rodriguez said.

A poster of the documentary, "The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo," premiering on PBS on March 23, 2018.

Whereas civil rights leaders are portrayed as more patient, understanding and "drained of agency," said Rodriguez: "Oscar vibrates still. You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to be a saint; Oscar was no saint.”

Acosta is remembered as one of the lawyers who successfully defended the Eastside 13, a group of men secretly indicted and facing more than 60 years in prison for organizing the 1968 L.A. school walkouts, which shed light on abject school conditions in predominantly Latino communities.

Yet he's also known for his excesses, including extensive drug use, and eccentric behavior, such as going to a trial barefoot and throwing gasoline on a judge's lawn and setting it on fire during a trial. According to his business card, he only represented Chicanos.

Acosta was a “wild boy,” wrote Thompson in his introduction to Zeta’s book, "The Revolt of the Cockroach People." Acosta got the book deal after a dispute with Rolling Stone magazine over not giving him credit in Thompson’s book. Yet Thompson's admiration for Acosta came through in his writing.

"Any combination of a 250-pound Mexican and LSD-25 is a potentially terminal menace for anything it can reach," Thompson once said, "but when the alleged Mexican is in fact a profoundly angry Chicano lawyer with no fear at all of anything that walks on less than three legs and a de facto suicidal conviction that he will die at the age of 33 — just like Jesus Christ — you have a serious piece of work on your hands.”

Acosta's legacy includes two books — "Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo" and "The Revolt of the Cockroach People" — and a history of legal, civic and political activism that are considered an important part of the seminal Chicano movement.