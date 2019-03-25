March 25, 2019, 3:59 PM GMT / Updated March 25, 2019, 4:14 PM GMT By Gwen Aviles

Last time viewers left Dora from Nickelodeon's educational animated television series “Dora the Explorer,” the adorable Latina girl was embarking on adventures with her monkey-friend Boots and her talking purple backpack. Her biggest enemy was Swiper, a thieving fox who could be stopped only if viewers chanted “Swiper, no swiping!” three times.

In “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” an upcoming live-action movie based on the series, things get a bit more complicated for the adventurer, according to the first film trailer that dropped this weekend.

Dora’s parents, portrayed by Michael Peña and Eva Longoria, think it’s time for Dora (Isabela Moner) to gain some stability in her life and decide to ship her off to live with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg). Meanwhile, they’ll be exploring an ancient city covered in gold, while Dora attempts to adjust to the structured high school life — a difficult task for a girl who grew up in the jungle.

Just as Dora is starting to get used to school, she and her new friends are kidnapped on a class field trip. In this action-movie reminiscent of the “Spy Kids” series, they must escape and track down Dora’s parents. Luckily for them, a family friend, Alejandro Gutierrez (Eugenio Derbez), arrives to lend them a hand.

Other talent includes Danny Trejo, who voices Boots, and Benicio Del Toro, who voices Swiper.

“Dora the Explorer” ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-14 for eight seasons and 172 episodes. From 2005-2011, a spinoff series "Go, Diego, Go!," which followed Dora's cousin on his adventures to rescue animals and save the environment, played on the network.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” due in theaters Aug. 2, is directed by James Bobin, best known for other live-action animation movies including “The Muppets” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

"My mom is from Peru, I am Peruvian, and the movie takes place in Peru. If you don't know about Peru, it’s a beautiful place and it doesn't get enough representation," Moner told "Entertainment Tonight."

"It's going to be crazy," the actress said.

