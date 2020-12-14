Edgardo del Villar, a Telemundo news anchor, dies of cancer at 51

News anchor Edgardo del Villar passed away Sunday after a brave and public battle with brain cancer, Telemundo station WNJU announced.

Del Villar, 51, passed away at his Bergen County, New Jersey home with his wife, Carolina and daughter, Dana Princesa by his side.

Edgardo del Villar at the Billboard Latin 2015 nominees press conference on Feb. 9, 2015 in Doral, Fla. Alexander Tamargo / WireImage

Del Villar joined the Spanish-language station, which serves the New York and New Jersey area, in 2017, after working at Telemundo network’s headquarters in Miami. Originally from Mexico, he worked in radio and print before joining the network in 2013.

WNJU’s president and general manager, Cristina Schwarz, called him a “talented journalist” and “gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen,” according to a WNBC report.

To know @EdelVillarT47 was to love him. Always vivacious and as we soon learned, incredibly courageous. A virtual memorial has been set up at https://t.co/gX1OmQ08vT - one final way we can all say "gracias". God speed, my friend. #telemundo47 #nbc4ny #edgardodelvillar — John (@johndursojr) December 14, 2020

“We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all,” said Schwarz.

Del Villar co-anchored the 6pm and 11pm newscasts of “Noticiero 47 Telemundo” until August when he left for health reasons.

“He was our inspiration and we loved him,” said Schwarz. “Our station family extends condolences to Edgardo’s mother, his siblings, his wife Carolina – and his beloved daughter, Dana."

