Famed musician Diego Verdaguer dies from Covid complications at 70

Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer — best known for hits such as "Volveré," "Corazon de Papel" and "Yo te Amo" — has died from Covid-19 complications. He was 70.

Verdaguer died Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. The musician contracted the virus in December and was hospitalized, The Associated Press reported.

His remains will be cremated in L.A., where he lived for several years. He is survived by his wife, acclaimed singer Amanda Miguel, and their daughter Ana Victoria, who is also a singer.

"With absolute sadness, we regret to inform all his public and friends, that our beloved Diego today left his beautiful body, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life," the Verdaguer-Miguel family said in a statement posted on social media. "The whole family is immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in this difficult time."

Family members in a statement asked the public for privacy during their time of mourning and said Verdaguer will be given a private memorial service, AZCentral reported.

“Later they will organize a public act, but at this moment their pain is so great, that they are not in conditions to give statements,” the family said.

'More Mexican than anything'

Verdaguer was born April 26, 1951, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He later became a naturalized citizen in Mexico and dedicated several album, such as “Mexicano to the Pampas” and the live album “Mexicanísimos,” to the country.

"I can tell you, I am more Mexican than anything," the artist told the AP in 2019. "I love Mexico, I love what Mexico has meant in my life, I love the opportunities that Mexico has given me."

Verdaguer and Miguel, who were married for 46 years, established their own record company, Diam Music, in 1987. They released all of his productions through the company after acquiring the rights to his masters.

“Amanda Miguel has been my inspiration since I met her,” Verdaguer told the AP. “I really appreciate everything we’ve done together as a couple, as artists, as individuals.”

Verdaguer's career spanned about 55 years, having debuted as a soloist at age 17 in Argentina. His first hit, “Yo te Amo,” topped Argentinean radio charts.

In November, Verdaguer was preparing for a show of tangos as a tribute to his father, Miguel Ángel Boccadoro Verdaguer. The performance was set to release as an album in 2022, according to AZCentral.

In 2019, the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico recognized Verdaguer with a special medal for his 50-year career.

