Female Mariachis flourish as they follow in the footsteps of the 'Godmother'

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It is the sound of Mexico, often heard in cantinas, or bars and restaurants — Mariachi.

This form of folk music has traditionally been played exclusively by men, but that may be changing. In a major shift in recent years, more and more women are beginning to play mariachi — especially in John Nieto’s San Antonio high school classroom.

“It's been a steady increase, not all of a sudden,” says Nieto, Mariachi Program Director for the San Antonio Independent School District. “The level of proficiency in their instruments has really grown too, so it's not just 'oh, they're girls.’ It's like, 'wow, they're girls.'”

Of the 129 students in his Brackenridge High School classroom, more than half are girls.