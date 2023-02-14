Fenty ad spotlights former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's love story

Following her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna’s reign continues with a new Fenty ad featuring married former beauty queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico.

Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico revealed in November that they were married after keeping their relationship private. The former beauty queens are now helping debut Rihanna's beauty brand’s new perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum.

The spot tells the love story of how they first met in Thailand while competing in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant.

In a voiceover and over the backdrop of a series of romantic shots, the two discuss how they were “inseparable” when they first connected despite competing against one another and how they bonded over the little things, “like how we like our coffee.”

The couple share intimate moments, including holding hands as they walk on a beach, cuddling, sharing a hammock and stealing kisses. They describe how their “beautiful friendship” continues to grow as wives and how “magical” it is to find someone like that in life.

Toward the end of the ad, the couple describe the new perfume as having a “woodsy vibe” and “sweet but soft at the same time.” “You like it?” Varela asks as she leans in for a kiss. “Yes,” Valentín says giggling softly. “A lot,” she continues as the Fenty logo appears.

Valentín wrote on Instagram about how special it was to work for the brand and described the experience as “beautiful when two bodies come together with love.”

One commenter wrote that their love story needs to be written into a book, swearing to buy it. Another commenter wrote, “I love this. Someone needs to make a series about their love,” and one other wrote, “OMG!! I’m getting goosebumps!! What a beautiful way to start my day.”

Varela and Valentín got married in October in Puerto Rico. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, since 2015 as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. It is also legal in Varela’s home country of Argentina.