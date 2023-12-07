IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Las Vegas gunman who killed 3 at UNLV was rejected for a job he applied for at the school, police say

A fired Latino police officer takes a NY town to federal court over whistleblower retaliation claim

Anthony Barberan said he was fired for "blowing the whistle" on ticket quotas, while the town of Eastchester, New York has a different take.
Anthony Barberan, a former Eastchester police officer.
Anthony Barberan, a former Eastchester police officer, alleges that he was fired and targeted for bringing up "ticket quotas" they were expected to meet, which the town denies.NBC New York
By Sarah Wallace, NBC New York

A fired Hispanic police officer is firing back in federal court, claiming he was targeted and unjustly terminated. The town, however, has a different take.

“I was blacklisted. I knew I was blacklisted,” said Anthony Barberan, a former police officer in the town of Eastchester in New York.

Barberan said he felt déjà vu when he saw the documentary “Crime + Punishment,” highlighting I-Team interview with minority NYPD cops who claimed they were pressured to meet illegal ticket quotas.

“I think I was fired because I was blowing the whistle on what was going on there,” Barberan told News 4. “I was always bringing up ticket quotas.”

Read the story in NBC News 4 New York

Sarah Wallace, NBC New York

Sarah Wallace is a member of NBC 4 New York’s investigative unit, the NBC 4 I-Team.