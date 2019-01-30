Jan. 30, 2019, 4:50 PM GMT By Suzanne Gamboa

AUSTIN, Texas — Latinos are on track to make up a larger share of eligible voters in the 2020 presidential election, more than the share of eligible voters who are black, according to new data from Pew Research Center.

By 2020, 32 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote, just slightly more than the 30 million voters who are black. For Asians, the population is expected to be about 11 million, more than double what it was in 2000.

According to Pew, Hispanics are projected to be about 13.3 percent of the electorate — compared to 12.5 percent for African Americans — making it the largest racial or ethnic minority of the electorate for the first time. In 2016, African Americans made up about the same share at 12.5 percent, while Hispanics were 11.9 percent of the electorate.

Voters who are of Asian descent are projected to be about 4.7 percent of the electorate.

White voters will continue to make up the largest share of the electorate, 66.7 percent, but the Latino and Asian growth mean that in 2020 about a third of eligible voters will be non-white.

Immigration is playing a role, although it is a smaller one. One-in-10 eligible voters will be foreign-born in 2020, the highest share since 1970.

The share that is eligible to vote does not necessarily transfer to turnout. In recent public elections, black voters were “substantially more likely” than Hispanics to vote, Pew stated.

The number of Latinos who don’t vote, in fact, has been greater than the number who do in every presidential election since 1996, according to Pew.

Also projected for 2020 by Pew:

— One-in-10 eligible voters will be members of Generation Z, the generation younger than millennials who will be the ages of 18 to 23 next year.

— Nearly a quarter, 23 percent of the electorate, will be ages 65 and older, the highest share since the Baby Boom.

— The Millennial share of the electorate is increasing because of foreign-born Millennials who are naturalizing to become citizens, but they will account for a slightly smaller share of the electorate than they did in the 2016 election.

