The victories were part of a Democratic sweep in the state that energized the party after worries that Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Ralph Northam, would lose to Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.

Gillespie's use of ads featuring MS-13 gang crime to attack Northam on his stances on immigration angered Latino groups.

Following the Democratic victory Tuesday night, CASA in Action, the political arm of an immigrant rights organization based in neighboring Maryland, said in a statement that their extensive grassroots organization had paid off; 9 of the 9 candidates they endorsed won.

In a press release with the heading, "Immigrants Turned Hate into Political Power," CASA in Action touted their efforts, stating they knocked "on over 58,000 doors and reached over 20,000 voters via text and phone calls." The group also mounted an aggressive communications stategy with TV and radio ads in the top 8 Latino radio stations and a bilingual digital program.

"If we want greater voter participation, we must connect with people meaningfully and positively," said CASA in Action president Gustavo Torres.

Guzmán and Ayala join a list of notable victories by women and people of color. Sheila Oliver will be the first black woman to be Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey. Justin Fairfax also won Lieutenant Governor in Virginia, making him the first African American to win a statewide office in almost thirty years.

Also in Virginia, Danica Roem is an openly trans woman who won election, defeating a conservative incumbent who had not only been in office for over twenty years, but had sponsored an anti-trans “bathroom bill” regulating where transgender persons could use the restroom and refused to debate Roem or refer to her as "she."

Ravhinder Bhalla became the first Sikh mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, despite incendiary flyers calling for Bhalla to be deported and other ones about terrorism. Kathy Tran, a Vietnamese refugee, became the first Asian American woman elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and Vin Gopal became the first Indian-American to win a legislative seat, defeating long time incumbent Jennifer Beck in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Gopal’s win also flipped his district form Republican to Democrat.

Tuesday's elections reflect a two-tiered approach on the issue of minority outreach and "identity politics." Where statewide candidates like Virginia's Ralph Northam were more careful in their direct appeal to minorities, the Democratic Party ran a diverse group of candidates down ticket that focused on bread-and-butter issues like healthcare.

Other Latinos who won in local and state elections on Tuesday include Democrat Alfonso López, who won a fourth term to the Virginia House of Delegates. In Massachusetts, Andy Vargas, 24, defeated a longtime incumbent for a seat in the state's House of Representatives. Vargas made history in 2015 when he became the youngest city council member elected in his hometown of Haverhill. In Atlanta, Latino attorney Jason Esteves won his current seat on the Atlanta Board of Education.

