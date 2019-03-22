March 22, 2019, 7:21 PM GMT By Suzanne Gamboa

AUSTIN, Texas — A Mesa Airlines flight attendant who was erroneously reassured by her airline that she could fly to Mexico was taken into custody on her return to the United States and has been held for more than a month at an immigration detention center in Conroe, Texas, according to her attorney.

Selene Saavedra Roman, 28, a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines, a regional airline based in Phoenix, was stopped Feb. 12 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, her attorney Belinda Arroyo told NBC News Friday. Saavedra Roman's detention was first reported by The Points Guy travel site.

Originally from Peru, she is enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Obama administration-era program that allows her to remain legally in the country and work.

“We are deeply sorry Selene and her husband have had to endure this situation. It is patently unfair for someone to be detained for six weeks over something that is nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding,” said Mesa Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein. "We are doing everything in our power to ask the administration to release Selene, and drop all charges stemming from this horrible situation."

Saavedra Roman is married to a U.S. citizen and is in the process of applying for legal residency status, but Arroyo said the federal government is now threatening to revoke her DACA status.

Under the Obama administration, DACA recipients could apply to travel outside the country. But when President Donald Trump ended DACA, such travel was canceled. Court injunctions have prevented the Trump administration from ending DACA for now, but the courts did not lift the ban on DACA recipients traveling outside the United States.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said it cannot comment on specific cases and cited its January 2018 memo that states that it will not accept or approve "advance parole" requests from DACA recipients. Advance parole is the permission that DACA recipients must get to travel outside the country.

Saavedra Roman has had DACA since 2012, when it first became available to children illegally in the country who met certain criteria.

In a statement issued Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is holding Saavedra Roman, verified her arrest and said she was "processed" as a refused crew member, which refers to members of airlines and ship crews who do not have proper documentation to enter the country when they arrive at ports and airports.

Saavedra Roman had told the airlines when she was hired about her DACA status, Arroyo said. When she was assigned the Mexico flight, she exchanged several emails with her employer questioning whether she could work the flight because of her status, her attorney added.

The airline told her it was permissible, Arroyo said. Hired in January, Saavedra Roman was still probation with her employer. She was concerned about losing her job if she rejected the assignment, her attorney said. She said her client has provided her with emails of her conversations with her supervisors.

“I can’t believe this case has gone on as it has. I thought, 'When they see she has DACA status, that it was a mistake, they are going to parole her and let her out,'” Arroyo said.

David Watkins, Saavedra Roman’s husband, said Saavedra Roman had put Mexico and Canada on her “no fly” list “very intentionally” when she was hired by Mesa Airlines.

Watkins said he did not know his wife had been sent to Mexico until she was back on the ground and texted him that she landed in Houston and had returned from Mexico. In the next text, she told him she was being detained and asked him to contact her lawyer, he said.

“It has been absolutely terrible,” Watkins said of his wife’s arrest. “Sometimes you have a nightmare and when you wake up you say, ‘Okay the nightmare is over.’ When I go to sleep, I have nightmares. When I wake up, I’m still stuck in the nightmare.”

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said it is common for flight attendants to request and be excluded from certain flights. For example, in some countries, certain passports are not accepted, some countries won't accept someone with a drunk driving conviction on their record. Some airlines don't require a U.S. passport because they only fly domestically.

The flight attendants association launched a petition with MoveOn.org. It calls on Department of Homeland Security and ICE to drop all charges and release Saavedra Roman. It had more than 6,000 signatures of 7,500 the group is attempting to get.

Nelson said the association also is organizing a blitz of lawmakers on Capitol Hill and is reaching out to committees that oversee immigration, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and others, including Saavedra Roman's local congressman, Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, about her case.

"She was a brand new flight attendant. She asked her company for guidance and raised concerns. This was an administrative error and justice takes into consideration the realities of the situation," Nelson said. "There is no one looking at this with a reasonable lens."

Watkins said he and his wife usually speak by phone in the morning and at night each day. He is allowed to see her for one hour, once a week “through two-inches of glass. No contact allowed.”

His wife is a graduate of Texas A&M, like Watkins, and she has no criminal history. They were friends for several years before they married April 7, 2017. She arrived to the country at age 3, the flight attendants association said in its petition.

“I told her, I really hope we don’t spend our anniversary with you in prison,” Watkins told NBC News.

Saavedra Roman had worked as a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teacher but after the two traveled on their honeymoon around the United States, Watkins said he suggested to his wife that she become a flight attendant.

He said he thought she had the personality for it because she is always uplifting, smiling and helping people. They chose a regional airline so she could avoid international travel.

“I proposed the idea,” Watkins said. “I’m kicking myself for it now.”