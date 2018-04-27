Florida groups unite, ramp up focus on Puerto Ricans, a pivotal voting block

MIAMI, Fla. — In December, Sheraly González, 29, arrived in Orlando from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left her 8-year-old son, who has ADHD, without therapy for months.

“He was regressing in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Rebuilding their lives in Florida made González nervous, anxious, and even depressed. But life has begun to normalize. Her husband found a job in Disney World and their two children have enrolled in schools.

The family is still living in a hotel room provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). They have not been able to muster up enough money to cover the security deposit as well as first and last month rents required for most apartments.

It’s the reality shared by the exodus of thousands of Puerto Ricans from the island that is transforming communities and politics across Florida. Over 135,000 Puerto Ricans have permanently relocated stateside during the six months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, according to estimates by the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York.

The largest share, over 56,000, have settled in Florida, particularly in the Orlando area. State agencies as well as non-profit groups have helped them settle in.

Now, a new coalition called Abrazo Boricua or “Puerto Rican Hug,” launched in Orlando on Thursday. It brings together over ten non-profits that include community service organizations, faith-based groups and legal and civil rights organizations to assist displaced Puerto Ricans.

Through the Abrazo Boricua website, Puerto Ricans will be able to access in one place information on English classes, housing, workforce preparation, legal assistance and medical and health contacts.

“It brings together all these resources, expertise and services and is sort of a referral source,” said Betsy Franceschini, senior state director for programs and policy for the Hispanic Federation in Florida, one of the groups spearheading the coalition.

The coalition is also educating the newcomers on civic engagement and voter registration at a key moment, just six months before the November midterm elections.

“We are working on a strategic plan to have a higher impact in the community," said Franceschini.

In Florida, Puerto Ricans who have moved to the state represent an attractive group of voters to both Republicans and Democrats because of their high participation rates in elections and their ability to group together as a voting bloc. Some analysts say the new wave of migrants are swing voters.

The stampede of Puerto Ricans to Florida, after Hurricane Maria left the island in dire condition, are joining over one million who already live in the state. Many of them have come in recent years fleeing the economic crisis on the island. At the rapid pace they are growing, they will soon displace Cubans as the largest Latino group in Florida.