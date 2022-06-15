IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

With gas prices soaring, Puerto Rico lifts fuel taxes

The U.S. territory is suspending taxes on gas and diesel for 45 days.
Image: Puerto Rico gas
A woman fills her car at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, that is shuttering all non-essential businesses for two weeks in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 19, 2020.Carlos Giusti / AP file
/ Source: Associated Press
By Associated Press

Puerto Rico’s governor signed a measure Tuesday suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices.

The U.S. territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and 4 cents per gallon of diesel.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of the temporary tax moratorium.

Officials say they expect a gallon of gasoline in Puerto Rico to reach $6 in upcoming months.

Experts blame the rising prices on higher crude oil costs and limited gasoline supplies following disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and partly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Associated Press