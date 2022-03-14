Get ready, Selena fans: New music from the queen of Tejano is coming

Selena fans, this could be epic.

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of Selena Quintanilla Perez — the queen of Tejano, who remains immensely popular years after her tragic death in 1995 — has announced that a new Selena album is due out, likely next month.

The album will have 13 songs that are new arrangements by A.B. Quintanilla, her brother, Quintanilla said in an interview with Latin Groove News. The songs are part of the Q Productions catalog.

The first song is one Selena recorded when she was 13 years old, but her brother has digitally updated her voice to sound as she did just before her death, Quintanilla said. He said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, is helping design the album art.

"Selena has been gone 26 years now. ... What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is 26 years later the public still remembers Selena. They haven't let go of her. They're waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public," Quintanilla said in the interview.

The album will be released by Warner Music, Quintanilla said.

Selena, a native of Texas, had become an international star when her fan club president and boutiques manager Yolanda Saldivar shot and killed the superstar at a Corpus Christi, Texas, motel on March 31, 1995, after Selena’s father accused Saldivar of embezzling funds.

Selena was 23 when she was killed just weeks before her April 16 birthday.

She had won a Grammy the year before for best Mexican American album for "Live!"

Her music and popularity have endured, and her fans have multiplied through her songs and a 1997 blockbuster movie about her that starred Jennifer Lopez. A Netflix series about her was released in 2020.

She was posthumously given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the move "Selena" was recently entered into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

Selena was honored by the Grammys with a lifetime achievement award last year.

"I said right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music, and we have done that," Quintanilla said in the interview. "Twenty-six years later, Selena is very present in today's music world."

