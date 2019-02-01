Feb. 1, 2019, 3:06 PM GMT / Source: Variety By Reuters

Disney+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Diary of a Female President” with Gina Rodriguez attached as an executive producer.

The upcoming streamer has given the half-hour, single-camera comedy series a 10-episode order. Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12 year old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Ilana Peña created the series and serves as writer, with Robin Shorr set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Rodriguez and Emily Gipson will executive produce via Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions banner. CBS Television Studios, where I Can and I Will is under an overall deal, will produce.

This marks the first series Peña has created. She most recently served as a staff writer on The CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She is repped by UTA.

Rodriguez is currently prepping for the final season of the acclaimed CW series “Jane the Virgin.” In addition to her numerous film and TV roles, she has built up an impressive producing resume of late, including executive producing a “Jane the Virgin” spinoff pilot at CW. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

There is no official launch date yet for Disney+, but it is expected to launch in late 2019. Shows already ordered at the service include the “Star Wars” live-action shows “The Mandalorian” and an untitled “Rogue One” prequel, a “High School Musical” series, and a “High Fidelity” series. Disney+ is also developing multiple limited series based on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.