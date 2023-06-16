Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

The Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman was recognized during a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

“To those fans that have found in my music what I found in the music of the life-changing songwriters that nourished my soul throughout my life, I thank you for that privilege,” Estefan said during the ceremony. “And I can assure you that it is just as magical from the other side of the song.”

Estefan is credited for popularizing Latin rhythms and creating smash hits such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Throughout her career of more than four decades, Estefan brought Latin sounds to the American mainstream and pop music scenes.

During the late 1970s, she first became well-known for her lead singing role in the band Miami Sound Machine. Estefan eventually went on to top international charts in the 1980s and 1990s with smash hits like “Conga” and "Mi Tierra."

Her success charted a path for Latin megastars such as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Selena to continue using Latin genres to gain popularity among English-speaking audiences.

Estefan has won eight Grammy Awards and sold 100 million records worldwide.

She also made history in 2017 as the first Cuban American artist honored with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors award. In 2015, President Barack Obama honored her and her husband, music mogul and producer Emilio Estefan, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom award for the iconic couple’s contribution to American music.

Gloria Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City last night. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

To close Thursday's award ceremony, Estefan sang a medley of some of the most important songs in her music catalog, including “Anything for You,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Words Get in the Way,” “Let’s Get Loud” and “Rhythm Gonna Get You.”

Estefan delivered a performance that got people on their feet. She was joined by her husband Emilio and her 11-year-old grandson, Sasha.

“Music has saved my life,” she said from the stage.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which was established 54 years ago, often honors songwriters crucial in creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs may qualify for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.