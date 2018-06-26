Fans of the Netflix show "One Day at a Time" will have even more to look forward to in Season 3 — renowned singer, songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan announced on Instagram that she will be guest starring in the show.

"So excited to announce that I'll finally be guest starring on @odaatnetflix," Estefan said in her Instagram video caption. "I'll be playing Mirtha, Lydia's baby sister and archnemesis. I'm coming for you, Alvarez family!"

Estefan has previous ties to the show as the theme song's singer.

“I’ve been waiting three seasons for this people. Oh my gosh, get ready. It’s hilarious,” Estefan said in the video she posted on Instagram.

Estefan’s future co-stars also showcased their excitement in response to her announcement.

“We are so excited and ready for you @gloriaestefan @odaatnetflix #alvarezfamily,” responded lead actress Justina Machado in an Instagram comment.

"One Day at a Time" is a reboot of the iconic '70s show, now featuring a Cuban-American family in California. The plot revolves around a divorced military vet (Justina Machado), who lives with her mother (Rita Moreno), her two teenage children and their friend and building manager, Schneider. The show incorporates funny scenes of life in a bilingual and bicultural Latino household but also tackles serious issues like military vets' PTSD, racism, discrimination and LGBTQ issues.