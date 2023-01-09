Several 2023 Golden Globe nominees are young and Latino: Full list

The show became the second most-watched series on Netflix after it premiered in November. It was also nominated for best TV musical or comedy TV series.

Ortega has said she choreographed the sequence despite not having any previous dance experience. She was inspired by such punk and rock performers as Nina Hagen and Siouxsie and the Banshees, as well as by watching archival footage of goth kids club dancing in the 1980s.

Another first-time nominee in the same category as Ortega is Selena Gomez.

Gomez, 30, was nominated for her performance as Mabel Mora in Hulu's true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building." The nomination serves as vindication over last year, when Gomez's co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin received acting nominations and she did not. Short and Martin also received acting nominations this year.

Gomez, who has roots in Mexico, also serves as an executive producer for the show alongside her co-stars.

“Only Murders in the Building” centers on three true-crime obsessed New York City neighbors who suddenly find themselves caught up in a murder mystery. The show was also nominated for best musical or comedy TV series.

Also joining the club of first-time Latino Golden Globe nominees are Aubrey Plaza, Diego Calva and Diego Luna.

Plaza, 38, who is half Puerto-Rican, was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for her performance as Harper in HBO Max’s “The White Lotus,” which follows the exploits of various guests and employees at a luxurious Sicilian resort.

Her deadpan humor and sarcasm on "White Lotus" made her a fan favorite, alongside fellow cast mates Jennifer Coolidge and F. Murray Abraham, who were also nominated for their supporting roles. The show was also nominated for best limited series made for TV.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller in "The White Lotus." / HBO

Diego Calva, 30, landed his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Manny Torres in "Babylon," a movie directed by Damien Chazelle about ordinary people who became Hollywood legends during the golden age of silent films in the 1920s.

Born in Mexico, the actor plays a fictional character who works his way up from assistant to silent movie producer.

“It was pretty cool to put a face to a successful Mexican in that time,” Calva has told NBC News. “Latinos, we were always here, you know, working on this.”

Aside from “Babylon,” fans may recognize Calva from Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” in which he played the drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

“Babylon” was also nominated for best musical or comedy motion picture. Calva’s cast mates, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, also received acting nominations for their performances in the movie, while Justin Hurwitz received one for best motion picture original score.

Luna, 43, was nominated for best performance by an actor in a TV drama series for his role as Cassian Andor in Disney+'s "Andor," which is part of the Star Wars cinematic universe.

The Mexican actor first played Cassian Andor in 2017's "Star Wars: Rogue One," making him the franchise’s first Latino lead. Since then, Latino actors, such as Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson, have landed lead roles within the franchise, Pascal in "The Mandalorian" and Dawson in "Aksoka."

Two other young Latinas, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ana de Armas, landed best performance nominations for their leading movie roles.

De Armas, 34, landed her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the somewhat controversial Netflix NC-17 psychodrama "Blonde," a fictionalized chronicle of the private life of the Hollywood and pop culture icon from the 1950s and 1960s.

The Cuban-born actor said she spent nearly a year working on perfecting Monroe's distinctive accent, telling The Sunday Times, "It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some ADR,” or rerecording.

“It was a big torture, so exhausting,” De Armas said.